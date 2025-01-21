What two Kansas politics experts thought of President Trump's inaugural speech

Kevin Yoder, a former Republican U.S. Representative from Kansas' 3rd Congressional District, is optimistic that the second Trump Administration can improve border security and America's standing in the world.

"I think he is really tapped into deep concerns amongst the American people," Yoder says. "So if Trump has a mandate for anything, it's border security and it's immigration reform and it's enforcing our laws."

However, Yoder worries Trump's deportation efforts may cause backlash from voters.

"I think imagery and things that occur (during mass deportations) the American public may not have the stomach for," Yoder says.

Dr. Robert Rowland, a political rhetoric professor at the University of Kansas, says Trump's speech suggests a far-right approach to his second term.

"He creates fear and that morphs into hatred among his supporters," Rowland says. "All of his themes are present, but they've become more extreme as time has gone on."

