Up To Date

Kansas City Chiefs set to face Bills in AFC Championship. Can they make another Super Bowl?

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published January 25, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs onto the field during team introductions prior to an NFL Divisional Playoff football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.
Ed Zurga
/
AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs onto the field during team introductions prior to a game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills this Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are fighting for a chance to complete the first "three-peat" in Super Bowl history.

The Kansas City Chiefs are on the verge of history as they prepare to face the Buffalo Bills to determine who will represent the AFC in this year's Super Bowl.

The Chiefs only lost twice all season, but one of those losses came against the Bills in Buffalo back in November.

Despite that, the Arrowhead Addict podcast's Patrick Allen believes the Chiefs will pull off a win — by the skin of their teeth. He's predicting a Kansas City victory, 21-20.

"I think there will be a feeling out process in this game, it's the AFC Championship game, as each team tries to kind of figure out what the other one is doing," Allen told KCUR. "I think the defenses really step up in this one, I see it being very close."

Kansas City ChiefsNFLsportsfootball
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
