Kansas City Chiefs set to face Bills in AFC Championship. Can they make another Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs are on the verge of history as they prepare to face the Buffalo Bills to determine who will represent the AFC in this year's Super Bowl.

The Chiefs only lost twice all season, but one of those losses came against the Bills in Buffalo back in November.

Despite that, the Arrowhead Addict podcast's Patrick Allen believes the Chiefs will pull off a win — by the skin of their teeth. He's predicting a Kansas City victory, 21-20.

"I think there will be a feeling out process in this game, it's the AFC Championship game, as each team tries to kind of figure out what the other one is doing," Allen told KCUR. "I think the defenses really step up in this one, I see it being very close."

