© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Kansas City's Buffalo Bills bar embraces the Allen-Mahomes rivalry

By Steve Kraske,
Josh Marvine
Published January 24, 2025 at 11:15 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) embrace after an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024 in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
Matt Durisko/AP
/
FR171781 AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen embrace after an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024 in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Taps on Main is a Bills Mafia hotspot located in the heart of Chiefs Kingdom. The bar embraces the friendly rivalry between Buffalo and Kansas City as Chiefs and Bills meet in the AFC Championship on Sunday.

When Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes square off in the AFC Championship on Sunday, most local bars will show a sea of red. But not Taps on Main in the Crossroads. Taps on Main is a hub for the Buffalo Bills fan base, commonly known as "Bills Mafia." Owner Grant Tower says Kansas City still welcomes his Buffalo Bills-oriented sports bar as the rivalry between the Chiefs and Bills has grown.

"It's not as hostile as you might think," Tower says. "Our business has grown as the rivalry has grown."

Tower was born and raised in Kansas City, but his Buffalo native father passed down his love for the Bills. He tells KCUR there's a small but dedicated Bills fanbase in the metro, and his bar is a "sea of blue" whenever the Bills visit Arrowhead.

"When the bills come to town, it'll be crazy," Tower says. "They're such a good traveling fan base that it'll be a sea of blue all weekend."

Sunday will be the fourth time the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills have met in the playoffs in the Allen and Mahomes eras. So far, the Chiefs have won in each of the previous contests. Some of the losses have been especially painful for Bills fans, like the infamous "13-second" game in which the Chiefs tied the Bills with only 13 seconds remaining on the clock before winning in overtime.

"My dad actually apologized to us for the first time after that '13-second' game," Tower says. "Apologized for raising us as Bills fans."

Despite years of heartbreak, Tower has hope. The Bills are playing their best football of the Josh Allen era and have already beaten the Chiefs during the regular season.

"This one feels like the year," he says.

But Chiefs fans know better than to count out Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, and the rest of the team who head into Arrowhead on Sunday as slight favorites. The AFC Championship is available on CBS or Paramount+.

  • Grant Tower, Taps on Main owner
Tags
Up To Date Talk ShowKansas City ChiefsfootballNFLbuffaloPatrick Mahomeslocal food
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Josh Marvine
As the 2024-2025 Up to Date intern, I am passionate about finding diverse stories that allow public radio to serve as a platform for people in our area to share what matters to them. I grew up in the Kansas City metro, graduated from the University of Arkansas, and have previously worked as a producer for KUAF, Northwest Arkansas' NPR affiliate station. Email me at jmarvine@kcur.org.
See stories by Josh Marvine
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now