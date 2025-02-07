© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Super Bowl 59 preview: The Chiefs and Eagles get a rematch

By Steve Kraske,
Zach WilsonClaudia Brancart
Published February 7, 2025 at 3:56 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon celebrates with teammates after a Chiefs touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas, NV. The Chiefs won 31-13.
Jeff Lewis
/
AP
On Sunday, Feb. 9, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off in Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans.

KCUR's Up To Date caught up with legendary Hall of Famer Dick Vermeil, who coached the Chiefs and Eagles, before Sunday's big game. Plus, we'll hear how one local couple plans to stay civil during the Super Bowl, despite rooting for opposite teams.

Andy Reid spent over a decade coaching for Philadelphia before he became the legendary head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs.

But he’s certainly not the first coach who can say he has coached both of those teams.

That title goes to Hall of Famer Dick Vermeil. He oversaw the Eagles from 1976 to 1982, then coached the Chiefs from 2001 to 2005.

Vermeil told KCUR's Up To Date he expects Sunday's Super Bowl to be a close one.

"Chances are the game is going to come down to the team that doesn't turn it over, to the team that takes it away, to the team that doesn't commit the stupid penalty," he said.

  • Dick Vermeil, former head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles
  • Melanie Church, local Chiefs fan
  • Brian McCann, local Eagles fan
  • Zach Perez, community engagement producer for KCUR
Tags
Up To Date PodcastKansas City ChiefsSuper BowlNFLsportsfootball
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Claudia Brancart
As a producer for KCUR’s Up To Date, I want listeners to leave the show feeling informed and empowered to make decisions in their daily lives. Whether we’re spotlighting the voice of a creative, business owner or lawmaker, I present stories that matter deeply to Kansas City’s diverse communities. Reach me at claudiab@kcur.org.
See stories by Claudia Brancart
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now