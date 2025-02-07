Super Bowl 59 preview: The Chiefs and Eagles get a rematch
KCUR's Up To Date caught up with legendary Hall of Famer Dick Vermeil, who coached the Chiefs and Eagles, before Sunday's big game. Plus, we'll hear how one local couple plans to stay civil during the Super Bowl, despite rooting for opposite teams.
Andy Reid spent over a decade coaching for Philadelphia before he became the legendary head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs.
But he’s certainly not the first coach who can say he has coached both of those teams.
That title goes to Hall of Famer Dick Vermeil. He oversaw the Eagles from 1976 to 1982, then coached the Chiefs from 2001 to 2005.
Vermeil told KCUR's Up To Date he expects Sunday's Super Bowl to be a close one.
"Chances are the game is going to come down to the team that doesn't turn it over, to the team that takes it away, to the team that doesn't commit the stupid penalty," he said.
- Dick Vermeil, former head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles
- Melanie Church, local Chiefs fan
- Brian McCann, local Eagles fan
- Zach Perez, community engagement producer for KCUR