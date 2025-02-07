Super Bowl 59 preview: The Chiefs and Eagles get a rematch

Andy Reid spent over a decade coaching for Philadelphia before he became the legendary head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs.

But he’s certainly not the first coach who can say he has coached both of those teams.

That title goes to Hall of Famer Dick Vermeil. He oversaw the Eagles from 1976 to 1982, then coached the Chiefs from 2001 to 2005.

Vermeil told KCUR's Up To Date he expects Sunday's Super Bowl to be a close one.

"Chances are the game is going to come down to the team that doesn't turn it over, to the team that takes it away, to the team that doesn't commit the stupid penalty," he said.

