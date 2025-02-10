© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl plans didn't pan out. Here's why

By Steve Kraske,
Zach WilsonHalle Jackson
Published February 10, 2025 at 3:27 PM CST
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and running back Kareem Hunt (29) walk off the field at the halftime break during the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Stephanie Scarbrough
/
AP
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, at left, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and running back Kareem Hunt, in foreground, walk off the field at the halftime break during Super Bowl 59 against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans.

The Kansas City Chiefs were dominated by the Philadelphia Eagles in a resounding 40-22 Super Bowl victory. So what went wrong for Patrick Mahomes and company?

It didn't take long for Kansas City Chiefs fans to see the writing on the wall at Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans. At halftime, the team was down 24-0, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes had two interceptions with just 33 passing yards.

By the time the Chiefs put some points on the board, the game was out of reach. The Eagles took home the Lombardi Trophy with a 40-22 victory.

Longtime sports reporter and Missouri Sports Hall of Famer Frank Boal believes fans will still think of Mahomes and the Chiefs as great.

"If you remember Tom Brady's run with the New England Patriots," Boal told KCUR, "that was six Super Bowls over 20 years, so Patrick Mahomes has already won three in a very short period of time."

But Boal admits team leaders will have to do some retooling.

"Not anything where the Chiefs are going to fall down to ground level and have to build all the way back up," he said. "As long as you have Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, you're going to be in pretty good shape."

Kansas City Chiefs, NFL, Super Bowl
