One year after the Kansas City Chiefs parade mass shooting

One year ago today, Chiefs fans were celebrating the team's Super Bowl championship at a downtown Kansas City parade and rally outside of Union Station. Then, a mass shooting killed one woman — beloved local DJ and mother Lisa Lopez-Galvan — and injured two dozen others in attendance.

Many survivors say their lives will never be the same. In a series from KCUR and KFF Health News titled “The Injured,” reporters Peggy Lowe and Bram Sable-Smith have told the stories of those survivors about navigating the last year.

Both reporters joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss the final installment, highlighting how survivors have struggled to reclaim their lives — even as the Chiefs and Kansas City as a whole have moved on.

