Up To Date

One year after the Kansas City Chiefs parade mass shooting

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published February 14, 2025 at 4:23 PM CST
Police clear the area following a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl celebration in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.
Reed Hoffmann
/
Associated Press
Police clear the area following a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl celebration in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Feb. 14 marks the one year anniversary of the mass shooting at the Super Bowl parade that killed Lisa Lopez-Galvan and injured 24 others. In their series "The Injured" from KCUR and KFF Health News, reporters Peggy Lowe and Bram-Sable Smith spoke with survivors about how the shooting continued to impact their lives.

One year ago today, Chiefs fans were celebrating the team's Super Bowl championship at a downtown Kansas City parade and rally outside of Union Station. Then, a mass shooting killed one woman — beloved local DJ and mother Lisa Lopez-Galvan — and injured two dozen others in attendance.

Many survivors say their lives will never be the same. In a series from KCUR and KFF Health News titled “The Injured,” reporters Peggy Lowe and Bram Sable-Smith have told the stories of those survivors about navigating the last year.

Both reporters joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss the final installment, highlighting how survivors have struggled to reclaim their lives — even as the Chiefs and Kansas City as a whole have moved on.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
