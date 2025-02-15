Kansas City textile artist weaves the story of her ancestors in new Englewood Arts exhibit

Kansas City textile artist Karen E. Griffin, who goes by the monicker KE, is a quilter, performer and teacher — but above all else, she considers herself a storyteller.

KE's newest exhibition, "Because of Black History Month," opens this Sunday, Feb. 16 at Englewood Arts in Independence. The show tells the story of her ancestors' odyssey from Africa to America and features several pieces, including one called "No Passport to America."

"My ancestors didn't have a passport," Griffin said on KCUR's Up To Date. They weren't asked if they wanted a chocolate or if they wanted a window seat, or if they wanted a hot cup of tea to soothe them while they're weakened, they didn't have that."

