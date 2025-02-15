© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Kansas City textile artist weaves the story of her ancestors in new Englewood Arts exhibit

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published February 15, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Griffin's upcoming exhibition, "Because of Black History Month," opens this Sunday, Feb.16 at Englewood Arts in Independence.
Elizabeth Ruiz
/
KCUR
Griffin's upcoming exhibition, "Because of Black History Month," opens this Sunday, Feb.16 at Englewood Arts in Independence.

Karen E. Griffin's upcoming exhibition, "Because of Black History Month," opens this Sunday, Feb.16, at Englewood Arts in Independence. The show includes abstract pieces and art quilts that portray her ancestors' odyssey from Africa to America.

Kansas City textile artist Karen E. Griffin, who goes by the monicker KE, is a quilter, performer and teacher — but above all else, she considers herself a storyteller.

KE's newest exhibition, "Because of Black History Month," opens this Sunday, Feb. 16 at Englewood Arts in Independence. The show tells the story of her ancestors' odyssey from Africa to America and features several pieces, including one called "No Passport to America."

"My ancestors didn't have a passport," Griffin said on KCUR's Up To Date. They weren't asked if they wanted a chocolate or if they wanted a window seat, or if they wanted a hot cup of tea to soothe them while they're weakened, they didn't have that."

Tags
Up To Date PodcastArts & CultureAfrican AmericansBlack HistorystorytellingKansas CityIndependence
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Claudia Brancart
As a producer for KCUR’s Up To Date, I want listeners to leave the show feeling informed and empowered to make decisions in their daily lives. Whether we’re spotlighting the voice of a creative, business owner or lawmaker, I present stories that matter deeply to Kansas City’s diverse communities. Reach me at claudiab@kcur.org.
See stories by Claudia Brancart
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now