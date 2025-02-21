© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas City's cold winter giving you seasonal depression? You may need more light

By Steve Kraske,
Josh Marvine
Published February 21, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
A man in khakis and a heavy black coat uses a shovel to clear sidewalks in the Country Club Plaza.
Sam Zeff
/
KCUR 89.3
Crews shoveled sidewalks in the Country Club Plaza on the morning of Jan. 5, 2025.

A Lawrence-based psychologist says more light exposure could help reduce the effects of Seasonal Affective Disorder.

If Kansas City's record-breaking cold snap has you feeling down, you're not alone. Lawrence, Kansas-based psychologist Dr. Wes Crenshaw tells KCUR's Up To Date that his clients frequently mention how winter weather negatively impacts their mental health.

"There does seem to be greater sensitivity to both (heat) and cold. So that those are kind of you might call them irritants for people's depression," Crenshaw says.

But Crenshaw says cold is difficult to isolate as a cause of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). He prefers to combat what he calls the "blah sense that winter brings" by focusing on a different culprit: darkness.

"What we know is that that the light exposure has been tested and found to improve people's affect in the winter," Crenshaw says.

Crenshaw says people suffering from SAD should consider investing in LED lights to recreate lost sunlight.

"You want to pay some close attention to the light spectrum that matches sunlight," Crenshaw says. "You can buy some devices for this purpose that actually mimic a sunrise, and they're pretty cool."

  • Dr. Wes Crenshaw, Psychologist
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Josh Marvine
As the 2024-2025 Up to Date intern, I am passionate about finding diverse stories that allow public radio to serve as a platform for people in our area to share what matters to them. I grew up in the Kansas City metro, graduated from the University of Arkansas, and have previously worked as a producer for KUAF, Northwest Arkansas' NPR affiliate station. Email me at jmarvine@kcur.org.
See stories by Josh Marvine
