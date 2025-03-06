'Coming close to God through sacrifice.' 3 Kansas City Muslims share how they celebrate Ramadan

For Muslims in Kansas City and around the world, the month of Ramadan marks a time of fasting, prayer and community. Imam Mohamed Herbert, of the Islamic Center of Johnson County, says Ramadan's 30 days of fasting from sunrise to sunset is "a time of extreme spirituality, of closeness to God, and it's about coming close to God through sacrifice."

As a recent convert to Islam, Ashley Eshnaur says taking part in iftar, or the evening meal when the day's fast is broken, can be intimidating when she's still getting to know the community. But meeting new people has been worth it.

"This anxiety sets in that you may say something unintelligent or you won't make any connection with anybody," Eshnaur says. "99% of the time, whatever's on the other side of the door is much better than going home and being by yourself."

Bhaa Elashkar is excited about introducing his children to his family's Ramadan traditions. For Elashkar and his wife, "leading by example" makes his kids excited to take part in celebrations.

"Talking about the importance of fasting, the benefits of resetting your system, being closer to God or Allah, and teaching that through stories," he says. "I think that helps them, and me too, to learn more about Ramadan at a young age."

Imam Herbert welcomes questions from people who don't know about Ramadan or the Muslim community.

"Curious about Ramadan? You're curious about Islam, come up to a Muslim. Ask them, 'Hey, how are you doing today? How's Ramadan?'" he says.

