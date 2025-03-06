© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

'Coming close to God through sacrifice.' 3 Kansas City Muslims share how they celebrate Ramadan

By Steve Kraske,
Josh Marvine
Published March 6, 2025 at 4:56 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
A large, ornate room is shown. There are six rows of men kneeling, bent in prayer.
Lawrence Brooks IV
/
KCUR 89.3
Approximately 100 men lined up in rows as they pray toward the east, and the holy land of Mecca, at the Islamic Society of Greater Kansas City mosque on Saturday during Ramadan last year. They are participating in the sunset, or The Maghrib, prayer as the weekend's community iftar begins.

Muslims around the world are celebrating the holy month of Ramadan. Three members of Kansas City's diverse Muslim community talk about the ritual of daily fasting, teaching the traditions to their children and the experience of community — all part of Ramadan.

For Muslims in Kansas City and around the world, the month of Ramadan marks a time of fasting, prayer and community. Imam Mohamed Herbert, of the Islamic Center of Johnson County, says Ramadan's 30 days of fasting from sunrise to sunset is "a time of extreme spirituality, of closeness to God, and it's about coming close to God through sacrifice."

As a recent convert to Islam, Ashley Eshnaur says taking part in iftar, or the evening meal when the day's fast is broken, can be intimidating when she's still getting to know the community. But meeting new people has been worth it.

"This anxiety sets in that you may say something unintelligent or you won't make any connection with anybody," Eshnaur says. "99% of the time, whatever's on the other side of the door is much better than going home and being by yourself."

Bhaa Elashkar is excited about introducing his children to his family's Ramadan traditions. For Elashkar and his wife, "leading by example" makes his kids excited to take part in celebrations.

"Talking about the importance of fasting, the benefits of resetting your system, being closer to God or Allah, and teaching that through stories," he says. "I think that helps them, and me too, to learn more about Ramadan at a young age."

Imam Herbert welcomes questions from people who don't know about Ramadan or the Muslim community.

"Curious about Ramadan? You're curious about Islam, come up to a Muslim. Ask them, 'Hey, how are you doing today? How's Ramadan?'" he says.

  • Mohamed Herbert, Islamic Center of Johnson County Imam
  • Ashley Eshnaur, Kansas City Muslim community member
  • Bhaa Elashkar, Kansas City Muslim community member
Tags
Up To Date Talk ShowRamadanMuslimsreligionholidaysculture
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Josh Marvine
As the 2024-2025 Up to Date intern, I am passionate about finding diverse stories that allow public radio to serve as a platform for people in our area to share what matters to them. I grew up in the Kansas City metro, graduated from the University of Arkansas, and have previously worked as a producer for KUAF, Northwest Arkansas' NPR affiliate station. Email me at jmarvine@kcur.org.
See stories by Josh Marvine
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now