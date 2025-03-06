University of Kansas expert says more Americans are voting with their dollars

A recent poll found roughly 25% of Americans have recently stopped shopping at their favorite businesses. University of Kansas marketing professor Dr. Jessica Li says this isn't surprising in this polarized time because "marketing is a reflection of society."

Companies that face the most consumer backlash tend to go against their public perception.

"If your audience is relatively conservative, then engaging in initiatives that are seen as more liberal or progressive could really hurt you," Li says. "On the other hand, if you have a customer base that is more equality or equity focused and more progressive, then going back on something like DEI is really going to hurt you."

Li also tells KCUR's Up To Date that "buycotts," or mobilized support for specific businesses, are becoming more common.

"People are making sure to shop more at certain brands that fit their values," Li says.