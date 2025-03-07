© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas City Manager Brian Platt has been suspended with pay. How did we get here?

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published March 7, 2025 at 1:01 PM CST
Kansas City Manager Brian Platt at a Storage Cart bin press conference on Jan. 12, 2022.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Kansas City Manager Brian Platt outside the Satchel Paige home on Aug. 9, 2021.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced on Thursday night that City Manager Brian Platt has been suspended from his position. This comes after a whistleblower lawsuit alleged Platt told the city communications department to lie to the media.

Kansas City Manager Brian Platt was suspended from his position with pay on Thursday night.

The Kansas City Council will choose on March 20 to ratify or reject the city manager's suspension, or take other action. Deputy City Manager Kikimo Gilmore will be temporarily appointed as interim city manager.

The news comes after a jury ordered Kansas City to pay more than $900,000 in a whistleblower lawsuit centered on Platt's conduct. Chris Hernandez, the city's former director of communications, alleged he pushed back on Platt's suggestions to lie to the media and was then forced out of his job.

Mike Hendricks, a local government reporter for the Kansas City Star who covered the whistleblower trial, says he believes Platt won't be able to continue as city manager.

"I mean, his credibility is shot because of this," Hendricks told KCUR.

"I think it confirms a lot of people's suspicions and prejudices against Platt over the years," he said, "who thought that he sort of talked a big game and made some — made a lot of — statements that were hard to back up."

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
