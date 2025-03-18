Riders say Kansas City cutting bus services will 'alienate the most vulnerable people'

The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority is facing a $32 million funding gap. Without additional money from the Kansas City Council's budget, the public transportation system will be forced to cut service and routes starting in May.

Alexandria Paul, an activist with Sunrise Movement KC, said they use city buses multiple times a week.

They're concerned that failing to fund a social services like transportation, or adding fares for riders, will have a negative impact on thousands of residents for years to come.

"It would alienate the most vulnerable people in our city, which would increase crime and probably decrease bus usage, and then that will decrease funding," Paul said. "It'd create this spiral of lack of bus funding, lack of ridership, and I don't want that to happen."

Kansas City Council will consider the city budget on Thursday, March 20.

