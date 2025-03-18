© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Riders say Kansas City cutting bus services will 'alienate the most vulnerable people'

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published March 18, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
A rider using a wheelchair boards the RideKC 401 bus to 51st at the Mission Transit Center on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024.
Kylie Graham
/
Johnson County Post
A rider using a wheelchair boards the RideKC 401 bus to 51st at the Mission Transit Center on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024.

Public transportation users fear that Kansas City's proposed budget plans would lead to KCATA eliminating routes and slowing service, and create a negative spiral effect for bus funding and usage.

The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority is facing a $32 million funding gap. Without additional money from the Kansas City Council's budget, the public transportation system will be forced to cut service and routes starting in May.

Alexandria Paul, an activist with Sunrise Movement KC, said they use city buses multiple times a week.

They're concerned that failing to fund a social services like transportation, or adding fares for riders, will have a negative impact on thousands of residents for years to come.

"It would alienate the most vulnerable people in our city, which would increase crime and probably decrease bus usage, and then that will decrease funding," Paul said. "It'd create this spiral of lack of bus funding, lack of ridership, and I don't want that to happen."

Kansas City Council will consider the city budget on Thursday, March 20.

  • Anthony Cunningham, Kansas City bus rider and Sunrise Movement KC activist
  • Alexandria Paul, Kansas City bus rider and Sunrise Movement KC activist
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
