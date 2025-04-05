© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

'There is nowhere to hide' from the cost of Trump's tariffs, KU economist says

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published April 5, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Mark Schiefelbein
/
AP
President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Washington.

Consumers can expect to see an increase in coffee, chocolate, cars, electronics and more due to the sweeping tariffs put in place by President Trump. Experts predict the rise in prices could cost the average family living in America between $1,200 and $4,000 a year.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a baseline 10% tariff on imports for almost all countries, but some countries, like China, face a much a steeper rate.

"It is a huge change to the economic rules of the road that we've lived under for the past 30 years," said University of Kansas labor economist Dr. Donna Ginther.

The tax on imports has sparked a trade war as other countries levy their own tariffs on U.S. goods. The stock market has plummeted in response, and the Federal Reserve is monitoring whether to adjust interest rates.

Experts warn that consumers can soon expect to pay more for all goods not entirely produced in the U.S., including phones, cars and coffee — costing the average households thousands of dollars a year.

"There is nowhere to hide with respect to these tariffs," Ginther said. "Every good that's imported to the United States is touched by a tariff that varies depending on the country it comes from. It's going to touch the entire economy and that's why the markets are reacting so strongly."

Tags
Up To Date PodcasteconomyUniversity of KansastariffsDonald Trump
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now