Kansas City's music scene influenced more than just jazz. A new film tells the story

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published April 10, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Close-up image of a row of 45-sized records in white covers labeled "Various Artists and Solomon Burke."
Rows and rows of 45 records line shelving in the basement space of 7th Heaven on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024.

The documentary "Sounds of the City," created by Kansas City filmmaker Dustin Phillips, explores the history of Kansas City's jazz, rock, folk and hip-hop scenes. The film will have its world premiere Friday, April 11 at the Uptown Theatre, and will be available to stream the next day.

There's no doubt Kansas City is a music town. But how much of its history do you really know?

There's a lot more than jazz in the city's musical past. Folk, rock and hip-hop have also enjoyed flourishing and innovative scenes in town over the years.

Yet Kansas City's impact on the national stage doesn't get the credit it deserves, according to Dustin Phillips, creator of the new documentary "Sounds of the City."

The film covers all the influential eras of Kansas City's music scene: the rise of jazz, blues and rock 'n' roll in the first half of the 20th century; the folk scene that flourished at Vanguard Coffeehouse in the 1960s and 70s; the "KC sound" that bands such as Season to Risk pioneered in the 90s; and the hip-hop scene that created artists like Tech N9ne and Rich the Factor in the 2000s.

"Major cities like Chicago, New York, LA, Austin, and Nashville, they overshadow Kansas City," Phillips told KCUR's Up To Date. "So it doesn't get the notoriety that it rightfully deserves."

The film will premiere Friday, April 11 at the Uptown Theatre, with performances to follow by Flare Tha Rebel, UBI and The Greeting Committee.

  Dustin Phillips, filmmaker
Kansas City, Music, Local music, KC Bands, Arts & Culture, history, Kansas City History
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
