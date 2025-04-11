Manor Fest unites music lovers to support Kansas City artists: 'It gets everybody together'

Kansas City music lovers have a chance to see 60 local bands on local stages this May.

Manor Fest is an annual fundraising event for the nonprofit Manor Records Foundation, which helps independent artists release tapes, CDs and vinyl records at no cost.

Now in its seventh year, the festival is spread out across 20 different venues in various neighborhoods in Kansas City, featuring music from across genres.

"Manor Fest is the big fundraiser, but it's also like the community event. It gets everybody together," said founder Shaun Crowley. "Plus, if you're from Kansas City and want to know anything about the local music scene, this is a great place to see 60 of those bands."

For more information about this year's artist lineup and tickets, visit Manor Records.

