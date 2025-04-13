Former director of Institute of Museum and Library Services says it may not survive Trump's cuts

Last month, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that shrunk many federal agencies — including the Institute of Museum and Library Services, or IMLS.

Then, that agency placed nearly its entire staff on administrative leave, leaving the future of $260 million in grant-funded projects for libraries and museums in limbo.

Crosby Kemper, who was the director of the Kansas City Public Library for 15 years, also served as IMLS director from 2020 to 2024. He told KCUR's Up To Date that the staff at the federal agency had been preparing for significant cuts.

"But, like a lot of the things that are going on with the DOGE process, it's not clear if (the Trump administration wants) the agency to survive at all. And so, it may be that they're going to eliminate it," Kemper said.

