Up To Date

Kansas City Police say they're 'close' to catching ATV driver who struck and injured officer

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published April 22, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
A street takeover in Downtown Kansas City as seen from a police helicopter.
KCPD
A street takeover in Downtown Kansas City as seen from a police helicopter.

Kansas Citians are fed up with dangerous and reckless street racing and stunt driving, which led to the injury of one officer earlier this month. KCPD Police Chief Stacey Graves said the department has operations planned to curb it, and are working with elected officials to increase penalties for participants and spectators.

The Kansas City Police officer struck by an ATV driver illegally riding on a city street is still recovering from the injury and is not cleared to return to duty.

Police Chief Stacey Graves said the incident "wasn't an accident."

She told KCUR's Up To Date "we are close" to catching the suspect and thanked the public for sharing information.

As the weather warms, street racers, stunt drivers and their spectators have returned as a frustration for Kansas City residents. It's been a problem for years.

"The dangerous, reckless behavior that those involved in street racing carry out on the streets of Kansas City, it's a sense of lawlessness that is is disturbing," Graves said. "That being said, this incident shows that our officers are out there. We are trying to curb this behavior."

The department is working with city and state officials to increase the penalties for participating or spectating at illegal street racing or stunt driving events, and Graves said the department has planned operations focused on stopping the dangerous behavior.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
