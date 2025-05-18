UMKC Conservatory announces a multi-million-dollar expansion

The University of Missouri-Kansas City recently announced that it's planning an ambitious expansion to the UMKC Conservatory.

The vision to renovate and expand its existing space will take part in two phases, with a $35 million price tag for the first.

Its goal is to enhance the school's ability to attract and serve students and faculty while increasing the Conservatory’s ability to serve the community.

Courtney Crappell, dean of the UMKC Conservatory, told KCUR that it is a bold new chapter for the institution.

"We have been producing the arts for Kansas City for quite some time, almost 120 years," he said. "And what we are aiming with this facility expansion is really to match the quality of the facilities with the impact we're having."



Dean Courtney Crappell, UMKC Conservatory

Editor's note: KCUR 89.3 is licensed to the University of Missouri Board of Curators and is an editorially independent community service of the University of Missouri-Kansas City.