Up To Date

UMKC Conservatory announces a multi-million-dollar expansion

By Steve Kraske,
Zach WilsonElizabeth Ruiz
Published May 18, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
A rendering of the planned renovation and expansion at the UMKC Conservatory.
The University of Missouri-Kansas City
A rendering of the planned renovation and expansion at the UMKC Conservatory.

The UMKC Conservatory announced a planned expansion for its facilities that will aim to increase "performance, classroom and collaboration opportunities for students and the Kansas City community." The first phase is estimated to cost $35 million.

The University of Missouri-Kansas City recently announced that it's planning an ambitious expansion to the UMKC Conservatory.

The vision to renovate and expand its existing space will take part in two phases, with a $35 million price tag for the first.

Its goal is to enhance the school's ability to attract and serve students and faculty while increasing the Conservatory’s ability to serve the community.

Courtney Crappell, dean of the UMKC Conservatory, told KCUR that it is a bold new chapter for the institution.

"We have been producing the arts for Kansas City for quite some time, almost 120 years," he said. "And what we are aiming with this facility expansion is really to match the quality of the facilities with the impact we're having."

Editor's note: KCUR 89.3 is licensed to the University of Missouri Board of Curators and is an editorially independent community service of the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
