Up To Date

Missouri's legislative session ended in dramatic fashion. Here's what went down

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published May 19, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
The Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri.
Austin Johnson
/
The Beacon Kansas City
The Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri.

The Missouri General Assembly's 2025 legislative session ended last week, but with some last-minute drama. While it was a more productive term than in recent years, some legislative priorities — including funding packages for the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals stadiums — didn't make it to the finish line.

Lawmakers in Missouri are back in their districts after the conclusion of the annual state legislative session in Jefferson City.

Although the House and Senate got along for most of the session, the term ended in dysfunction.

After invoking a rarely-used motion to force votes on abortion and paid sick leave, the Senate disbanded on Wednesday. The House, too, ended its session early for the first time in decades, on Thursday.

The early ending meant some legislative priorities didn't make it to the finish line, including legislation that would help fund stadiums for the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals.

Gov. Mike Kehoe hinted he might call a special session to pass the bill. But the proposal still faces obstacles from lawmakers concerned about the short timeline to consider the bill in the regular session, and those worried about making big funding commitments at a time when the state's economic outlook is uncertain.

At the same time, senators are still furious with the House for nixing a $500 million bill that would have funded new construction projects around the state.

"It's going to be a tough ask," said Jason Hancock, editor-in-chief of the Missouri Independent.

  • Jason Hancock, editor-in-chief, Missouri Independent
  • Ceilidh Kern, statehouse reporter, The Beacon Kansas City
  • Brian Ellison, host and contributor, KCUR
Missouri legislatureMissouri governmentMissouri abortion amendmentMissouri General AssemblyProposition A
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
