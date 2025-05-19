Missouri's legislative session ended in dramatic fashion. Here's what went down

Lawmakers in Missouri are back in their districts after the conclusion of the annual state legislative session in Jefferson City.

Although the House and Senate got along for most of the session, the term ended in dysfunction.

After invoking a rarely-used motion to force votes on abortion and paid sick leave, the Senate disbanded on Wednesday. The House, too, ended its session early for the first time in decades, on Thursday.

The early ending meant some legislative priorities didn't make it to the finish line, including legislation that would help fund stadiums for the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals.

Gov. Mike Kehoe hinted he might call a special session to pass the bill. But the proposal still faces obstacles from lawmakers concerned about the short timeline to consider the bill in the regular session, and those worried about making big funding commitments at a time when the state's economic outlook is uncertain.

At the same time, senators are still furious with the House for nixing a $500 million bill that would have funded new construction projects around the state.

"It's going to be a tough ask," said Jason Hancock, editor-in-chief of the Missouri Independent.

