© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Lenexa Police are using drones as first responders, to speed up 911 call response times

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published June 12, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
A dispatcher controls a drone remotely in a first response situation. The Lenexa Police Department will expand its Drone as First Responder program after approval from the city council last week.
Lenexa Police Department
A dispatcher controls a drone remotely in a first response situation. The Lenexa Police Department will expand its Drone as First Responder program after approval from the city council last week.

The drones head out before human first responders to scope out the scene. Lenexa Police say it's cut response times by two minutes in emergency situations, and the city just approved funding to buy more.

For years, police officers have used drones to assist their responses at the scene of emergencies. But now, the Lenexa Police Department is using drones as first responders, sending them out ahead of human responders to more quickly understand the situations that police are getting called into.

The drones are equipped with cameras and thermal mapping to survey the scene of an emergency or help locate a suspect.

Lenexa Police says it's the first department in the Kansas City area to use drones in this way. A pilot program began in March, and resulted in a reduction of two minutes in response time on average for emergencies. In nonemergency situations, that time reduction was four minutes.

"In a crisis, not only does every minute matter, every second can matter," said Danny Chavez, a Lenexa Police master officer.

"And so when you can have a drone there minutes before a police officer or firefighter relaying information about additional resources, potential injuries, maybe active critical events, such as a shooter or something like that, those seconds can make a world of difference in your response and even saving lives."

The city last week approved an expansion to the program. It will invest $995,335 to add six drones to its fleet for five years.

  • Officer Danny Chavez, Lenexa Police Department
Tags
Up To Date PodcastLenexapolicePublic Safetydroneslaw enforcementJohnson County
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
Stand up for the free press
No matter what happens in Washington D.C., Kansas City needs KCUR. And KCUR needs you.

Our ability to report local news — accurate, independent and paywall-free — depends on you. Donate now to support fact-based news.
Donate to KCUR