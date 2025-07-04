We asked Kansas Citians what patriotism means to them in 2025. Here's what they said

What does it mean to be patriotic?

Put simply, Lawrence-based educator and YouTube creator Matt Beat says, it's pride for your country, put out for the world to see through objects, like the American flag, or actions.

And, he says, it's often confused with nationalism, an extreme version of patriotism that includes seeing other nations as inferior.

New polling from Gallup suggests that Americans' national pride is waning, especially on the political left. Just 36% of Democrats reported feeling "very" or "extremely" proud of their country, a result Beat says is probably a reaction dissatisfaction of the Trump administration.

KCUR's Up To Date asked Kansas Citians on our text line what patriotism means to them. We got more than a hundred responses. Below are a few, edited for length.

"Patriotism is, foundationally, pride in own's country or national loyalty," said Ellen Briggs of Raymore. "I think patriotism has become blind, indifferent, or separate from the how and why for such devotion. I do not identify as patriotic as such. My version of patriotism is standing up for what I believe our country should be and stand for, internally and internationally."

"I believe the idea of patriotism has been warped over time to singularly signify someone who fought in war, or services a protective job in the community like a police officer, firefighter or EMT. I think patriotism more broadly represents the people who stick up for one another, build community and space for others, bring others together and who hold compassion for our fellow human beings regardless of who they are," wrote Matt.

"I think over time my relationship with patriotism has definitely changed," Katie McAnany replied. "As a child of the '90s, I feel like I grew up in one of the most patriotic, quintessential American times. I was proud to be American and thought that our country was the best in the whole world! As I've grown, and seen and learned about more of the world, I realize that my relationship with my country is more complicated."

