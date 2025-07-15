© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

How a Kansas City nonprofit connects people to life-saving resources for substance use help

By Steve Kraske,
Georgia Kerrigan
Published July 15, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Emily Hage is the president and CEO of First Call, a Kansas City nonprofit that provides substance use education and connects people with addiction recovery resources.
Halle Jackson
/
KCUR
Emily Hage is the president and CEO of First Call, a Kansas City nonprofit that provides substance use education and connects people with addiction recovery resources.

Addiction resources go unused if people aren’t willing to talk about substance use in the first place. A local nonprofit, First Call, is helping Kansas Citians find available support.

More Kansas Citians die from overdose than homicide annually. However, substance use rarely receives the same level of attention as violent crime does, leaving those struggling with addiction unaware of how to get help.

Emily Hage, the president and CEO of the substance use resource and prevention center, First Call, says stigma is a major reason why.

“There’s been so much morality associated with substance use,” Hage said. “That’s what keeps people sick.”

First Call was founded in Kansas City in 1958 as a “stigma-busting” organization that aimed to educate the public about alcoholism. Now, it’s where individuals struggling with or impacted by substance use can make the “first call” to be connected with the local treatment and support resources that best fit their needs.

The organization recently launched a podcast called “Answering the Call," with guests who explain how to talk about drugs and alcohol with kids, and who share stories of addiction and recovery.

The series aims to normalize conversations about substance use and acknowledge it as a “public health crisis” rather than a “moral failing,” Hage said.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastaddictiondrugsalcoholNonprofits
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Georgia Kerrigan
Georgia Kerrigan is the 2025 summer intern for Up To Date. Email her at gkerrigan@kcur.org
See stories by Georgia Kerrigan
Stand up for the free press
No matter what happens in Washington D.C., Kansas City needs KCUR. And KCUR needs you.

Our ability to report local news — accurate, independent and paywall-free — depends on you. Donate now to support fact-based news.
Donate to KCUR