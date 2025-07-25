What's going on with Jackson County property tax bills? The county assessor explains

When Gail McCann Beatty began her role as Jackson County’s assessment director, she became responsible for matching property assessments to their market value — after years of them being significantly undervalued.

In 2023, Jackson County property owners saw dramatic increases in their property’s value in 2023 — hikes of 30%, on average , although some homeowners reported spikes of over 200% .

What followed was a slew of lawsuits , thousands of assessment appeals and demands to recall county executive Frank White Jr.

The Missouri State Tax Commission issued an order in May requiring the assessor’s office to reassess 2025 properties at no more than 15% over the 2023 value, which would also be readjusted to no more than 15% over the 2022 value.

McCann Beatty calls that order a “setback.”

The assessor’s office adheres to a market value standard in compliance with a statute in Missouri’s constitution. But McCann Beatty says the state’s order would unravel their efforts to follow this law and achieve fairness.

“Market value is really the only way to make sure that everyone pays fair share, and short of that, inequities will remain," McCann Beatty says.

Still, many property owners feel helpless.

In response to the ongoing public confusion and concern over the still-high 2025 assessments, Jackson County released a podcast called “ Market Value Matters ,” to answer commonly asked questions.

By correcting past assessments and clearing misinformation about the assessment and tax levying processes, McCann Beatty says she thinks home and small business owners will ultimately benefit.

“If everyone is at market, that levy should stabilize, and I think people will actually see there’ll be a greater balance, there’ll be greater fairness, and many people, actually, will actually see some decrease in their tax," she says.

