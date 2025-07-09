Why are Jackson County voters being asked to recall county executive Frank White Jr.?

On Monday, the Jackson County Legislature approved a special election that could remove County Executive Frank White Jr. from office.

The legislature voted unanimously in favor of the recall vote after the Jackson County and Kansas City election boards last week verified enough petition signatures had been collected.

While the legislature initially set the recall election date for Aug. 26, the county election board said that date is unlikely to work given the quick turnaround.

Legislative Chair DaRon McGee believes the recall boils down to White's mishandling of property taxes.

"Every two years there has been a problem with property taxes in this county," McGee told KCUR's Up To Date, "and I think the county executive has been somewhat deaf to that outcry by residents.”

Earlier this year, a judge ordered Jackson County to roll back recent property assessment increases that were greater than 15%.

White said he thinks the recall ordinance is a vendetta against him — it gained traction after White opposed the Chiefs and Royals stadium sales tax vote in 2024, which voters ended up rejecting.

White said in a statement that he is also concerned about the high cost of a special election, and alleged "countless errors and legal deficiencies in the recall petition process." After the petitions were certified last week, White accused Legislator Sean Smith of illegally using county staff and resources in the campaign.

KCUR's Up To Date has invited White for an interview, but has yet to hear back about confirming a date.

White has until July 17 to veto the recall ordinance, which the legislature could then override.

