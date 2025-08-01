© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas City is attracting more projects like 'Ted Lasso.' But the city's film industry isn't new

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published August 1, 2025 at 3:30 PM CDT
The Apple TV+ show "Ted Lasso" filmed in Kansas City last month, including on the Country Club Plaza, where this member of the crew was working on set.
Halle Jackson
/
KCUR 89.3
The Apple TV+ show "Ted Lasso" filmed in Kansas City last month, including on the Country Club Plaza, where this member of the crew was working on set.

Film crews seem to be getting more common in Kansas City thanks to state and local tax incentives. Two veterans of the Kansas City film industry also remember the 1990s as a heyday of filming in town.

Is Kansas City getting more popular as a location for film crews?

Between "Ted Lasso" shooting on location last month, "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story" last summer, and plenty of commercials starring sports stars such as Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City metro is attracting more film projects these days.

City leaders attribute the rise to tax credits for film and TV projects. But it's not the first time lots of film crews have made their way to Kansas City.

Heather Laird, a casting director based in Kansas City, remembers the 1990s as a heyday for the film industry here. At that time, "runaway productions," or those filmed outside of Los Angeles, were popular.

Kansas City became the backdrop for a variety of films, many with local ties, including the TV drama "Truman" and Robert Altman's "Kansas City."

"There weren't tax incentives anywhere, not here or in Canada, but productions would leave Los Angeles to find a community that was a little more user friendly, where you didn't have to pay location fees, and you could push the envelope with the union a little bit," Laird told KCUR's Up To Date.

  • Heather Laird, casting director
  • Daniel Laurine, location scout
Tags
Up To Date PodcastKansas CityFilmmovies filmtax incentiveMissouriTed Lasso
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
