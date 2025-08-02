© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
After KCFD paramedic death, Sen. Schmitt wants harsher penalties for assaulting first responders

By Steve Kraske,
Georgia Kerrigan
Published August 2, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
A red EMS ambulance with the "KCFD Fire EMS" logo passes through a rainy, city intersection with its emergency light on.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
A Kansas City Fire Department EMS vehicle crosses the intersection at Prospect Avenue and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in this Nov. 4, 2022 file photo.

Kansas City first responders get bit, spit on and cursed at while on the job. In one recent case, a firefighter paramedic died after being stabbed in the chest. Increased attention to these incidents has sparked increased protective training by the Kansas City Fire Department, and proposed federal legislation from a Missouri U.S. Senator.

A Kansas City firefighter-paramedic, Graham Hoffman, died this April after the patient he was transporting to the hospital stabbed him in the chest.

Since then, there has been increased local awareness about assaults against first responders — a group that includes EMTs, ambulance personnel, paramedics and law enforcement officers.

“I've been bit, I've been spit on, I've been cussed at, I've had men inappropriately grope me,” said Katee Schimming, the Kansas City Fire Department division chief. “I hate to say we normalize it, but there are risks when you get into our job.”

And these aren’t isolated incidents; they’re indicative of a troubling national trend of verbal and physical violence against emergency service workers.

But, after years as a paramedic, Schimming says she doesn’t think these instances of violence are suddenly increasing.

“I think you’re just getting it reported more,” she said. “I think it is something that has always happened.”

She added that Hoffman’s death increased awareness about the issue.

Defunded, but not defeated
Recently, Missouri Sen. Eric Schmitt proposed the “Graham Hoffman Act,” which calls for increased penalties for people who attack or kill a first responder. If passed, the bill would categorize this type of assault as a federal crime. Sen. Josh Hawley is a co-sponsor.

KCFD battalion chief Michael Hopkins said he appreciates lawmakers’ attention on the issue, saying that the bill would be “very beneficial” in cases where someone knowingly and willfully attacks.

But, he has some concerns with the proposal: Patients who are experiencing a crisis may unintentionally behave erratically or dangerously.

“Somebody’s blood sugar is tanked out and they don’t know what they’re doing and they bite you? I don’t want to see that person go to jail or have a felony on them,” Hopkins said.

According to Hopkins, the Kansas City Fire Department is implementing increased de-escalation and situational awareness training to ensure the safety of emergency responders, as well as patients.

  • Michael Hopkins, battalion chief and media relations officer, Kansas City Fire Department
  • Katee Schimming, division chief and paramedic, Kansas City Fire Department
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Georgia Kerrigan
Georgia Kerrigan is the 2025 summer intern for Up To Date. Email her at gkerrigan@kcur.org
See stories by Georgia Kerrigan
