After KCFD paramedic death, Sen. Schmitt wants harsher penalties for assaulting first responders

A Kansas City firefighter-paramedic, Graham Hoffman, died this April after the patient he was transporting to the hospital stabbed him in the chest.

Since then, there has been increased local awareness about assaults against first responders — a group that includes EMTs, ambulance personnel, paramedics and law enforcement officers.

“I've been bit, I've been spit on, I've been cussed at, I've had men inappropriately grope me,” said Katee Schimming, the Kansas City Fire Department division chief. “I hate to say we normalize it, but there are risks when you get into our job.”

And these aren’t isolated incidents; they’re indicative of a troubling national trend of verbal and physical violence against emergency service workers.

But, after years as a paramedic, Schimming says she doesn’t think these instances of violence are suddenly increasing.

“I think you’re just getting it reported more,” she said. “I think it is something that has always happened.”

She added that Hoffman’s death increased awareness about the issue.

Recently, Missouri Sen. Eric Schmitt proposed the “Graham Hoffman Act,” which calls for increased penalties for people who attack or kill a first responder. If passed, the bill would categorize this type of assault as a federal crime. Sen. Josh Hawley is a co-sponsor.

KCFD battalion chief Michael Hopkins said he appreciates lawmakers’ attention on the issue, saying that the bill would be “very beneficial” in cases where someone knowingly and willfully attacks.

But, he has some concerns with the proposal: Patients who are experiencing a crisis may unintentionally behave erratically or dangerously.

“Somebody’s blood sugar is tanked out and they don’t know what they’re doing and they bite you? I don’t want to see that person go to jail or have a felony on them,” Hopkins said.

According to Hopkins, the Kansas City Fire Department is implementing increased de-escalation and situational awareness training to ensure the safety of emergency responders, as well as patients.

