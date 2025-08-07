© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank president says Fed independence is central to economy's health

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published August 7, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Jeffrey Schmid is the president of the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank.
Elizabeth Ruiz
/
KCUR 89.3
Jeffrey Schmid is the president of the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank.

Jeffrey Schmid, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, says the central bank needs to be free from partisan influence in order to maintain balances — and help ensure full employment and stable pricing.

In recent weeks, President Donald Trump's disputes with Federal Reserve Bank chair Jerome Powell has raised concerns about the central bank's independence.

Jeffrey Schmid, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, says that the independence of the Federal Reserve System from partisan influence is "intuitive" to the health of the U.S. economy.

"When you're thinking about an economy as large as this, I think you do need some balancing and counterbalancing. And then I think you need an entity that is focused on these very important rails (of the economy), which are full employment and stable price," he told KCUR's Up To Date.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City is one of 12 in the system that makes up the United States' central bank. It covers a seven-state region that includes western Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska and northern New Mexico.

  • Jeffrey Schmid, president, Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City
Tags
Up To Date PodcastKansas CityFederal Reserve Bank of Kansas CitymoneyeconomyFarm economy
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR