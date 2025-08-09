5 Questions: Dr. Jennifer Collier, superintendent of Kansas City Public Schools

Kansas City has no shortage of civic leaders, authors, artists and activists. Many are frequent guests on KCUR's Up To Date, where we catch up on their work and expertise.

But sometimes, we just want to have a casual conversation, so we ask them five questions, or maybe a few more.

Dr. Jennifer Collier has spent more than 20 years as an educator, and in 2023 was named the superintendent of Kansas City Public Schools.

Collier recently joined KCUR's Up To Date for our series "5 Questions," and discussed her personal interests in music, food and more.

How do you feel about the current state of Kansas City?

All of the major sporting events and success is great for the city, Collier says. But to her, the biggest statement of taxpayers' investment into the future of Kansas City was the recently passed $474 million public schools bond measure.

"I think we're heading in the right direction," she said. "It makes me feel good to say I'm a Kansas Citian."

What are you watching?

Collier doesn't spend much time in front of a TV, and when she does it tends to be something educational. However, recently she found herself binge watching "Ginny and Georgia," a dramatic-comedy series on Netflix dealing with the complicated relationship between a mother and teenage daughter.

"It carries some heavy themes in it, though, it's pretty serious, but it's funny at the same time," Collier said. "I encourage people to take a look."

What music do you listen to?

Music can be an escape for Collier, who said her faith is very important to her. While she has an eclectic taste, gospel is her genre of choice.

"Never Lost," Collier's favorite song by gospel singer CeCe Winans, is a reminder of her strength when faced with adversity.

"I love her music," she said. "It always encourages me, it calms me, it reminds me that I can do some difficult things and that I can be successful at those things."

What are you reading?

As a career educator, Collier continues her own growth and self-improvement through reading.

Currently, she's reading Brené Brown's "Dare to Lead."

"In this book, I'm really focusing in on some key leadership insights that I think are helpful for me," she said.

One leadership trait that caught her attention is listening.

"One of the things she says about that is, 'It's important for effective leaders to listen with the same level of intensity and passion with which we want to be heard.' And that stood out to me," Collier said.

Where do you like to eat?

When she's after a nice upscale dinning experience, Collier said Eddie V's, without hesitation. But for a more casual meal, she chooses Grand Street Cafe.

"I'm a creature of habit, and I'm gonna have their Bill's Chicken, but I'm not gonna have it with chicken, I'm gonna have it with the salmon cakes. I love it," she said.

