Lonnie McFadden and the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra are paying tribute to Charlie Parker

Charlie "Bird" Parker, the saxophonist and musical genius, is credited with inventing be-bop music — transforming the genre of jazz.

"He more than revolutionized. It was like, he was like the Michael Jordan of jazz," musicain Lonnie McFadden told KCUR's Up To Date. "He's the only person that his peers looked up to."

McFadden said many people don't recognize the drive Parker had as a teen. And although the saxophone player died at 34 years old, his impact rippled far beyond Kansas City jazz.

For more than a decade, the Kansas City community has come together to honor Parker's contributions to the music industry.

This month, McFadden will lead the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra during a celebration of Parker's music legacy.

"I cannot begin to accurately articulate what a great honor it is to be part of something that is paying homage to one of the greatest sons of this city," McFadden said.

Kansas City Jazz Alive’s Spotlight: Charlie Parker, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23 at the Folly Theater, 300 W. 12th St., Kansas City, Missouri 64105.

