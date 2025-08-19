© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Lonnie McFadden and the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra are paying tribute to Charlie Parker

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published August 19, 2025 at 6:01 AM CDT
A man, Lonnie McFadden, standing at left, leans against a wall and smiles at the camera. At right, a black and white image of a man holding a saxophone (Charlie Parker) is shown.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Lonnie McFadden appeared on KCUR's Up To Date on Aug. 18, 2025 to talk about the legacy of Charlie Parker.

Kansas City's own Charlie "Bird" Parker revolutionized jazz music. Local jazz legend Lonnie McFadden is leading a celebration of Parker's music and legacy at the Folly Theater this month.

Charlie "Bird" Parker, the saxophonist and musical genius, is credited with inventing be-bop music — transforming the genre of jazz.

"He more than revolutionized. It was like, he was like the Michael Jordan of jazz," musicain Lonnie McFadden told KCUR's Up To Date. "He's the only person that his peers looked up to."

McFadden said many people don't recognize the drive Parker had as a teen. And although the saxophone player died at 34 years old, his impact rippled far beyond Kansas City jazz.

For more than a decade, the Kansas City community has come together to honor Parker's contributions to the music industry.

This month, McFadden will lead the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra during a celebration of Parker's music legacy.

"I cannot begin to accurately articulate what a great honor it is to be part of something that is paying homage to one of the greatest sons of this city," McFadden said.

Kansas City Jazz Alive’s Spotlight: Charlie Parker, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23 at the Folly Theater, 300 W. 12th St., Kansas City, Missouri 64105.

  • Lonnie McFadden, musician and tap dancer
Up To Date Podcastjazzblues/jazzCharlie ParkerMusicKansas City
Steve Kraske
steve@kcur.org
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
elizabeth@kcur.org
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
