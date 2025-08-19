© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Wyandotte County District Attorney defends troubled conviction integrity unit

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth RuizPeggy Lowe
Published August 19, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
A man sitting inside a radio studio gestures with his left hand while talking at a microphone.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Wyandotte District Attorney Mark Dupree talks about the the death of Roger Golubski on KCUR's Up To Date on Aug. 19, 2025.

Trust in the criminal justice system in Wyandotte County has been tainted by the actions of disgraced former KCKPD detective Roger Golubski. In an interview with KCUR's Up To Date, District Attorney Mark Dupree defended his office's review of past cases, and sought to dispel rumors about Golubski's suicide.

On the day his federal court case was set to begin, Roger Golubski —the former Kansas City, Kansas Police detective accused of abuse, misconduct and terrorizing the Black community whom he swore an oath to serve — died by suicide.

But his reputation and decades of cover-ups have left some of Golubski's victims and community members questioning if Wyandotte County authorities were being truthful about his death.

Golubski's death was verified as a suicide by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Wyandotte District Attorney Mark Dupree chalked up the skepticism to conspiracy theories.

"I was there, I saw it, and the evidence was clear, and there is no doubt, and should be no doubt in anyone's mind, that Roger Golubski is deceased," Dupree said.

A man with a white beard and moustache wears a brown suit and sits at a witness stand in a courtroom.
News
Roger Golubski's victims didn’t trust news of suicide. Wyandotte County official has ‘no doubt’
Peggy Lowe

Dupree also defended his long-troubled Community Integrity Unit, which he organized to look at the cases handled by Golubski — who is also accused of conspiring to send innocent men to prison.

Dupree says he’s reviewing more than 19 cases of possible improper convictions.

 “This office, this district attorney's administration, has taken this ball further in the last nine years that I've been in office than the last 90 years before me," Dupree said.

Dupree has hired Overland Park attorney Adam Stolte to head the integrity unit.

  • Mark Dupree, district attorney, Wyandotte County
Tags
Up To Date PodcastWyandotte CountyUnified Government of Wyandotte County/KCKMark DupreeRoger Golubski
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Peggy Lowe
As KCUR’s public safety and justice reporter, I put the people affected by the criminal justice system front and center, so you can learn about different perspectives through empathetic, contextual and informative reporting. My investigative work shines a light on often secretive processes, countering official narratives and exposing injustices. Email me at lowep@kcur.org.
See stories by Peggy Lowe
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR