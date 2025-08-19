Wyandotte County District Attorney defends troubled conviction integrity unit

On the day his federal court case was set to begin, Roger Golubski —the former Kansas City, Kansas Police detective accused of abuse, misconduct and terrorizing the Black community whom he swore an oath to serve — died by suicide.

But his reputation and decades of cover-ups have left some of Golubski's victims and community members questioning if Wyandotte County authorities were being truthful about his death.

Golubski's death was verified as a suicide by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Wyandotte District Attorney Mark Dupree chalked up the skepticism to conspiracy theories.

"I was there, I saw it, and the evidence was clear, and there is no doubt, and should be no doubt in anyone's mind, that Roger Golubski is deceased," Dupree said.

Dupree also defended his long-troubled Community Integrity Unit, which he organized to look at the cases handled by Golubski — who is also accused of conspiring to send innocent men to prison.

Dupree says he’s reviewing more than 19 cases of possible improper convictions.

“This office, this district attorney's administration, has taken this ball further in the last nine years that I've been in office than the last 90 years before me," Dupree said.

Dupree has hired Overland Park attorney Adam Stolte to head the integrity unit.

