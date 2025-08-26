© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Is Overland Park's new city flag good? We asked an expert vexillologist to review it

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published August 26, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
The top choice of the Overland Park City Council for the new city flag.
City of Overland Park
The top choice of the Overland Park City Council for the new city flag.

The city flag of Overland Park has long been considered among the worst in the nation. A new flag set to be adopted next month, with its tree motif and green and white color palette, is much more effective, according to the North American Vexillological Association.

For years, Overland Park’s city flag has been ranked among the worst in the country.

Set on a white background, the flag is adorned with the words “Overland Park, Kansas” and its slogan: “Above and beyond. By design.”

“It makes a great business card,” said Ted Keyes, secretary of the North American Vexillological Association. “But it fails in the fundamental purpose of a flag, which is signaling at a distance.”

Overland Park's current city flag flies outside of City Hall.
Johnson County Post
Overland Park’s current city flag flies outside of City Hall.

The Overland Park City Council will vote next month to adopt a new city flag. The leading option features a green and white color palette and is adorned with the image of a large tree.

Keyes, who also compiled the publication “‘Good' Flag, 'Bad' Flag: How to Create a Great Flag,” called it a huge upgrade.

“It's simple, it's got meaningful symbolism, It's got three colors, there are no lettering or seals on it, and it's very distinctive,” he told KCUR’s Up To Date.

The North American Vexillological Association has compiled guidelines on strong flag design, including these five principles:

  1. Keep it simple, so that a child could potentially draw it from memory
  2. Use meaningful symbolism
  3. Limit the number of colors to just two or three that contrast well
  4. Don't use seals or writing of any kind
  5. Be distinctive
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
