The 2024 presidential election was chaotic. A new book shows what unfolded behind the scenes

A very late candidate switch on the Democratic ticket, felony convictions on the Republican ticket, and two failed assassination attempts against Donald Trump made for a turbulent and historic 2024 election season.

Behind the scenes, things weren't any less crazy.

Journalists Amie Parnes and Jonathan Allen provide an inside scoop from the presidential campaigns in their new book, "Fight: Inside The Wildest Battle For The White House." It highlights President Joe Biden's disastrous debate performance, what things were like in the Democratic Party as his reelection campaign unraveled, and the subsequent sprint to the finish line between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

Parnes told KCUR's Up To Date that Biden's debate performance was the "domino effect" that ultimately led to Biden's fall.

"I mean, there was no putting the toothpaste back in the tube. People were really, really adamant that he step down from the from the campaign, and Nancy Pelosi chief among them. She was really leading the charge. You know, she gently pushed at first, but then went on 'Morning Joe' on MSNBC, which was his favorite show, Biden's favorite show. And the campaign was so incensed, because they had just started to regain their footing," she said.



Amie Parnes, co-author, 'Fight: Inside The Wildest Battle For The White House'

Jonathan Allen, co-author, 'Fight: Inside The Wildest Battle For The White House'

