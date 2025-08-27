© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

The 2024 presidential election was chaotic. A new book shows what unfolded behind the scenes

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published August 27, 2025 at 12:44 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
This combination of file photos shows Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, left, speaking at a campaign rally in Charlotte, N.C., on Sept. 12, 2024, and Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaking a town hall campaign event in Warren, Mich., on Sept. 27, 2024.
AP
/
AP
This combination of file photos shows Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, left, speaking at a campaign rally in Charlotte, N.C., on Sept. 12, 2024, and Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaking a town hall campaign event in Warren, Mich., on Sept. 27, 2024.

Few election cycles in living memory have been quite as chaotic as the 2024 presidential election. A new book from journalists Amie Parnes and Jonathan Allen looks at what happened behind the scenes in Washington as the campaign unfolded. The authors are in Kansas City for an American Public Square event on Wednesday.

A very late candidate switch on the Democratic ticket, felony convictions on the Republican ticket, and two failed assassination attempts against Donald Trump made for a turbulent and historic 2024 election season.

Behind the scenes, things weren't any less crazy.

Journalists Amie Parnes and Jonathan Allen provide an inside scoop from the presidential campaigns in their new book, "Fight: Inside The Wildest Battle For The White House." It highlights President Joe Biden's disastrous debate performance, what things were like in the Democratic Party as his reelection campaign unraveled, and the subsequent sprint to the finish line between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

Parnes told KCUR's Up To Date that Biden's debate performance was the "domino effect" that ultimately led to Biden's fall.

"I mean, there was no putting the toothpaste back in the tube. People were really, really adamant that he step down from the from the campaign, and Nancy Pelosi chief among them. She was really leading the charge. You know, she gently pushed at first, but then went on 'Morning Joe' on MSNBC, which was his favorite show, Biden's favorite show. And the campaign was so incensed, because they had just started to regain their footing," she said.

  • Amie Parnes, co-author, 'Fight: Inside The Wildest Battle For The White House'
  • Jonathan Allen, co-author, 'Fight: Inside The Wildest Battle For The White House'

"FIGHT: Inside The Wildest Battle For The White House," 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 27 at Unity Temple's Unity Hall (downstairs), 707 W 47th Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64112.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastDonald TrumpKamala HarrisJoe BidenElectionspoliticsGovernment
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR