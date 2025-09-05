© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. thinks he’ll win his recall election

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published September 5, 2025 at 3:57 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
A man wearing a gray suit and tie gestures with both hands while sitting inside a radio studio, talking at a microphone.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Jackson County Executive Frank White talks about his recall election on KCUR's Up To Date on Sept. 5, 2025.

Jackson County voters will cast ballots on Sept. 30 in a special recall election targeting County Executive Frank White Jr. On Up To Date, the county executive defended his efforts to work with legislators but said some of his colleagues are determined to keep him from accomplishing things.

Jackson County voters on Sept. 30 will determine whether to oust County Executive Frank White Jr.

White has been the source of frustration for some legislators and residents following the 2023 property tax assessment process, which significantly raised some people’s property tax, a failed sales tax renewal in 2024 meant to fund stadium projects, and a perceived failure of leadership as the executive.

“So I think that this whole recall thing is about getting me out of the way so that they can appoint someone that can move this stadium thing forward,” White said.

Voters in 2024 rejected a renewal of a 3/8th-cent sales tax to fund a new Kansas City Royals stadium in the Crossroads neighborhood. Some accused White of bad-faith negotiations with the teams.

White maintains that he wanted Jackson County to get more in return than the current deal offers.

In July, White proposed a renewal of the 3/8th-cent sales tax. Under his proposal, the generated revenue would be divvied into thirds benefiting the professional teams, public health and infrastructure.

“I want to make sure that the taxpayers have an opportunity to see the benefit of having these teams. Because I think that the vast majority of the people that are going to be paying this tax won't even set foot in that parking lot, let alone in the stadium,” the executive said. “So where's the community benefit that's going to get them excited about voting for this? And I think it's in the form of health care.”

Stadium funding wasn’t the only battle among legislators, who were split into two factions. Jackson County was on the brink of returning more than $70 million in COVID relief funds; the 2025 budget wasn’t passed until six months into the year; ordinances stalled; and there have been a number of lawsuits and vetoes ahead of this month’s recall vote.

“I've reached out, I've given concessions, but they’re just determined that they didn't want me to accomplish anything during that term,” he said.

White, who’s been the county executive since 2016, said he stands for professionalism and integrity and thinks voters will support him through the recall effort.

“I really believe that there are a lot of voters out there that have a lot of trust in what I'm doing, and they can see through a lot of the things that the legislature is doing. And I think that it’s not uncommon for the head of a county to be at odds with this legislature,” White said. “So we just have to figure out how to come together and pass the things that are important.”

Tags
Up To Date PodcastFrank White Jr.Jackson CountyRoyals stadium proposalKansas City Royalsproperty tax
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR