Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. thinks he’ll win his recall election

Jackson County voters on Sept. 30 will determine whether to oust County Executive Frank White Jr.

White has been the source of frustration for some legislators and residents following the 2023 property tax assessment process, which significantly raised some people’s property tax , a failed sales tax renewal in 2024 meant to fund stadium projects, and a perceived failure of leadership as the executive.

“So I think that this whole recall thing is about getting me out of the way so that they can appoint someone that can move this stadium thing forward,” White said.

Voters in 2024 rejected a renewal of a 3/8th-cent sales tax to fund a new Kansas City Royals stadium in the Crossroads neighborhood. Some accused White of bad-faith negotiations with the teams.

White maintains that he wanted Jackson County to get more in return than the current deal offers.

In July, White proposed a renewal of the 3/8th-cent sales tax. Under his proposal, the generated revenue would be divvied into thirds benefiting the professional teams, public health and infrastructure.

“I want to make sure that the taxpayers have an opportunity to see the benefit of having these teams. Because I think that the vast majority of the people that are going to be paying this tax won't even set foot in that parking lot, let alone in the stadium,” the executive said. “So where's the community benefit that's going to get them excited about voting for this? And I think it's in the form of health care.”

Stadium funding wasn’t the only battle among legislators, who were split into two factions . Jackson County was on the brink of returning more than $70 million in COVID relief funds ; the 2025 budget wasn’t passed until six months into the year; ordinances stalled; and there have been a number of lawsuits and vetoes ahead of this month’s recall vote.

“I've reached out, I've given concessions, but they’re just determined that they didn't want me to accomplish anything during that term,” he said.

White, who’s been the county executive since 2016, said he stands for professionalism and integrity and thinks voters will support him through the recall effort.

“I really believe that there are a lot of voters out there that have a lot of trust in what I'm doing, and they can see through a lot of the things that the legislature is doing. And I think that it’s not uncommon for the head of a county to be at odds with this legislature,” White said. “So we just have to figure out how to come together and pass the things that are important.”

