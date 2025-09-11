© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

As 9/11 unfolded, this Kansas City reporter looked for the local connections

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published September 11, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
A portion of steel from the World Trade Center stands at the Overland Park Fire Department Training Center.
Overland Park 9/11 Memorial
/
Facebook
A portion of steel from the World Trade Center stands at the Overland Park Fire Department Training Center.

Millions of Americans could do little more than take in the news of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks. More than 1,000 miles away from New York City, Kansas City reporters helped inform readers of victims from the region, and how the fallout affected our local Muslim population.

Like many Americans, Mary Sanchez stood in her living room on Sept. 11, 2001, fixated on the news of planes crashing into the World Trade Center. But as much of the world watched in horror, Sanchez knew she had to quickly report to work.

As the race reporter for The Kansas City Star at the time, Sanchez needed to fill in the unknown and connect the terror attacks to the region.

Sanchez said the media’s job was “to give them information that will help them process what is occurring. We didn't understand Afghanistan.”

Kansas City quickly learned about the local victims of the attacks, but there was more to understand.

“If you dig anywhere, enough people are connected, and we have connections that are deeply impactful to a lot of major events,” Sanchez said “And this one, we definitely did.”

In the days and months after the events, Sanchez explained to readers the religion of Islam, brought in information from a leading expert on Afghanistan and Osama Bin Laden, and showed how Kansas City’s Muslim population was affected by the fallout.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastSeptember 11Kansas CityjournalismterrorismKansas City Star
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR