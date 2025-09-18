© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

How a Kansas City business is contributing to the rise of the highly addictive drug 7-OH

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published September 18, 2025 at 4:01 PM CDT
This is one of the many 7-OH products that users are buying at shops around the metro.
Tammy Ljungblad
/
The Kansas City Star
This is one of the many 7-OH products that users are buying at shops around the metro.

A new three-part investigative series from The Kansas City Star highlights the rise of the drug 7-OH — a highly concentrated opioid-like substance derived from kratom — and the role of a Kansas City company in its growing popularity.

The highly addictive new drug 7-OH is becoming increasingly popular across the country and here in the Kansas City metro.

The opioid-like substance is sold in pill form, along with shots and gummies at off-brand gas stations, smoke shops and online. Users often develop a high tolerance and dependence on the drug and experience severe withdrawal symptoms when they try to step away from taking it.

In a new three-part investigative series from The Kansas City Star, reporter David Hudnall uncovers how the dangerous drug has become so popular — and explains how the Kansas City business American Shaman is contributing to 7-OH's meteoric rise.

"You can get them at these over the counter (places), at any smoke shop. So, they don't seem like they're going to be that powerful of a drug. So (people) start taking them, and realize pretty quickly that they have developed a tolerance," Hudnall told KCUR's Up To Date.

"Then all of a sudden they're spending hundreds of dollars a day on on this drug. And, you know, it causes withdrawals really fast. So if you don't take it, you start to get really sick."

Up To Date PodcastKansas City StardrugsOpioidsdrug abuseaddiction
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
