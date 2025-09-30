Caleb Hearon and Waxahatchee are having banner years. Now they're headlining for KC Tenants

Kansas City comedian Caleb Hearon and musician Katie Crutchfield, who performs as Waxahatchee, are both thriving in show business.

Hearon recently released his first comedy special, “ Model Comedian ” on HBO Max, and was named No. 6 on Rolling Stone’s list of the most influential creators of 2025.

Waxahatchee’s most recent record “ Tigers Blood ,” released last year, earned the indie artist a Grammy nomination. And with her partner, Kansas City singer-songwriter Kevin Morby, she recorded a new song specifically for Hearon’s special called “South on 35.”

Both entertainers have deep ties to our region — and they are also passionate about the issue of affordable housing. On Thursday, they’ll be performing headlining sets at Yeehaw! A Benefit for Kansas City , a now-annual concert in support of the local tenant union KC Tenants .

“I grew up very poor in Missouri, and we rented a bunch of different places, and we were always renters,” Hearon told KCUR. “There are these very few things in the world right now that it seems like we can all agree on, and outside of real estate developers and billionaires, I feel like we can pretty much all agree that people should have an affordable, safe, clean home.”

Hearon is originally from Chillicothe, Missouri, just 90 miles northeast of Kansas City, and these days, he splits his time between our metro and New York City.

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 Katie Crutchfield, also known as Waxahatchee, talks on KCUR's Up To Date on Sept. 29, 2025.

Meanwhile, Crutchfield, who is from Alabama, moved here in 2018 with Morby.

In recent years, both have been actively involved in supporting KC Tenants.

“I learned about the work they do through my friendship with (founding director) Tara Raghuveer,” Crutchfield said. “Obviously, affordable housing is like the biggest issue in every city in this country, so I really believe in what they're doing.”

Thursday’s lineup also includes comedians Taylor Tomlinson and Aaron Branch, local soul band The Freedom Affair and Kevin Morby.