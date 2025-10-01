Kansas City health experts want Trump’s revived Presidential Fitness Test to be more inclusive

President Donald Trump signed an executive order in July reinstating the Presidential Fitness Test , citing America’s rising obesity rate.

The physical assessment, which commonly involved a running or walking event, push ups and sit ups, began in the 1950s after studies showed American youth weren’t as fit as Europeans.

Those evaluations changed over the years until 2012, when then-President Barack Obama announced an end to the twice-yearly test.

“They made that switch because they wanted the test to be more inclusive, meaning it didn't really work well for kids who weren't athletic already, right? So we're talking about people who are overweight or were not traditionally active,” said Teresa Dilley, an associate teaching professor of exercise science and physical education at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Dr. Amanda Grimes, an associate professor of health sciences, said that while she excelled at the test, it wasn’t fun for many kids .

In America, 1 in 5 children are obese — but Grimes said that access to healthy food, safe neighborhoods with sidewalks, and transportation are all contributing factors to that rate.

While Trump’s plan to revive the test has stirred conversation about health and fitness, some hope to see the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition take a more informed and inclusive approach to teaching and engaging kids.

Grimes suggests exposing kids to multiple sports and activities with an emphasis on movement.

“They typically just want to have fun. They want to be with their friends,” Grimes said. “And the competitiveness isn't usually a strong driver for fitness and fun.”

