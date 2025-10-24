© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCUR 89.3 is operating at low power to allow tower repairs. Our stream remains online at KCUR.org and the NPR app
Up To Date

Can Missouri’s Congress members find a compromise to end the shutdown? It looks unlikely

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published October 24, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Two men sit inside a radio studio. The one on the left (Mark Alford) is talking and gesturing while the other man (Emanuel Cleaver) is listening.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Fourth District Congressman Mark Alford talks about the federal government shutdown while 5th District Congressman Emanuel Cleaver listens during their appearance on KCUR's Up To Date on Oct. 23, 2025.

As frustration grows around the weekslong government shutdown, Kansas City-area U.S. Reps. Mark Alford and Emanuel Cleaver II can’t see eye-to-eye on a solution that will benefit their constituents. The two Congress members joined KCUR’s Up To Date to debate what's causing the gridlock in Washington.

This government closure is already the second-longest in American history — with neither party seemingly willing to budge.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a Continuing Resolution that would keep funding the government at current levels, while the next year’s fiscal budget is being negotiated. But the majority of Senate Democrats refuse to pass a stop-gap without an extension of the Affordable Care Act subsidies that are set to expire at the end of the year.

“We don’t want any break in the service to our constituents,” said U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II, who represents Missouri’s 5th District in the Kansas City area.

Without the extension, health care premiums will rise significantly and millions of Americans could lose insurance coverage. Continuing the subsidies permanently would increase the deficit by an estimated $350 billion over 10 years.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson said Republicans have a plan to address health care subsidies.

“I don't know what that plan is, but we can talk about it as soon as we get back to Washington. And we're not going back to Washington until the government is back open,” said U.S. Rep. Mark Alford, who represents Missouri’s 4th District.

The junior congressman said lawmakers need to get back to “regular order” by addressing health care funding through the Ways and Means Committee.

But Cleaver said he’s lost trust in the process after previous appropriations were cut by the Trump administration, including a solar program meant to help low-income families in Missouri.

“I mean, why would I vote for something after the Congress had approved it and the president signed it and then took the money,” Cleaver questioned. “I’m not going to do it.”

While the government remains closed, Missouri’s more than 650,000 residents who receive food aid through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, will not receive benefits in November. And the state's estimated 49,000 active duty military and civilian federal work force continue to go without pay.

During the shutdown, Alford has stayed busy traveling the 4th District speaking with rural hospitals about the Rural Health Transformation Program, which provides $50 billion in funding to help keep hospitals afloat. That money was set aside in an attempt to offset the massive Medicaid cuts in President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” although health care experts say it’s insufficient and will likely lead to more hospital closures.

“The path forward to this is for the Democrats in the Senate to pass the current level funding extension. Let us get back to Washington and start working on the subsidy programs and how we can modify that and possibly take away some of the pain,” Alford said. “I think we could find some common ground in that.”

  • U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II, Democrat, Missouri’s 5th District
  • U.S. Rep. Mark Alford, Republican, Missouri’s 4th District
Tags
Up To Date PodcastMissouriU.S. House of Representativesgovernment shutdownEmanuel Cleaver IIMark Alford
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR