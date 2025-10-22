© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says layoffs are not on the table despite projected budget deficit

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published October 22, 2025 at 3:01 PM CDT
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss the city's projected $100 million budget deficit in 2027, the streetcar extension on Main Street opening later this week and where things stand on new stadiums for the Royals and Chiefs.

Kansas City faces a looming budget deficit projected to be at $100 million in 2027, and the city has already implemented a hiring freeze in response. On top of that, the Board of Police Commissioners is calling for a nearly 22% increase in funding for the department next year.

Amid concerns about the budget, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas told Up To Date that he does not expect anything "remotely related to layoffs or furloughs" during his time in office.

"Some cities and states are in calamitous positions. We still sit on a $250 million (rainy day fund) balance, just about. Our plan is to continue to have that fund balance of a quarter billion dollars," he said.

"So, the plan is really, just, how do we make sure that we draw down at least the increase of expenditures that we're seeing consistently, try to enhance revenues where we can — although there's only so much you can do — and how do we make sure that we're budgeting it so we're still delivering basic services?"

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
