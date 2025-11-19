© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
KCUR 89.3 is intermittently running on low power to allow tower repairs. Click here to stream us online 24/7
Up To Date

The 1960s Kansas City Chiefs were 'the team that history forgot.' A new book remembers

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published November 19, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
In this Jan. 11, 1970, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson prepares to handoff to running back Mike Garrett (21) as running back Robert Holmes (45) and guard Ed Budde (71) lead the play during Super Bowl IV in New Orleans.
Anonymous
/
AP
In this Jan. 11, 1970, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson prepares to handoff to running back Mike Garrett (21) as running back Robert Holmes (45) and guard Ed Budde (71) lead the play during the Super Bowl in New Orleans.

In his new book "The Team That History Forgot," sportswriter Rick Gosselin highlights the story of one of the most exciting professional football teams of the 1960s: the Len Dawson-led Kansas City Chiefs.

The Kansas City Chiefs are unequivocally a dynasty. They’ve made five of the last six Super Bowls — and won three of them along the way — behind the best quarterback and head coach combination in football.

These days, people associate the team with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, but the early Chiefs teams of the 1960s were incredibly impressive in their own right. Loaded with Hall of Famers like Len Dawson, Buck Buchanan and Bobby Bell, the team made the first ever Super Bowl and won one just three years later.

That group of players is the focus of sportswriter Rick Gosselin’s new book: “The Team That History Forgot.” He'll be in town on Friday for a speaking and book signing event at Rainy Day Books.

For years, the Chiefs were among the top teams in the American Football League as the league worked to prove it had just as much talent as the National Football League. Ultimately, the Chiefs would prove they were worthy at the end of the 1969 season with their first Super Bowl victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

"(The Chiefs were) bigger, stronger, faster, younger and deeper than the Vikings. There was no doubt in the minds of the Chiefs that they were going to beat the Vikings," Gosselin told KCUR. "When (people) talk about the great defenses ever, they talk about the "'Steel Curtain,' the 1985 Bears, 2000 Ravens and 2002 Buccaneers. I put that Chiefs defense up against any of them."

Rick Gosselin, The Team That History Forgot, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 21 at Rainy Day Books, 2706 West 53rd Street, Fairway, Kansas 66205.

