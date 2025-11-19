The 1960s Kansas City Chiefs were 'the team that history forgot.' A new book remembers

The Kansas City Chiefs are unequivocally a dynasty. They’ve made five of the last six Super Bowls — and won three of them along the way — behind the best quarterback and head coach combination in football.

These days, people associate the team with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, but the early Chiefs teams of the 1960s were incredibly impressive in their own right. Loaded with Hall of Famers like Len Dawson, Buck Buchanan and Bobby Bell, the team made the first ever Super Bowl and won one just three years later.

That group of players is the focus of sportswriter Rick Gosselin’s new book: “The Team That History Forgot.” He'll be in town on Friday for a speaking and book signing event at Rainy Day Books.

For years, the Chiefs were among the top teams in the American Football League as the league worked to prove it had just as much talent as the National Football League. Ultimately, the Chiefs would prove they were worthy at the end of the 1969 season with their first Super Bowl victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

"(The Chiefs were) bigger, stronger, faster, younger and deeper than the Vikings. There was no doubt in the minds of the Chiefs that they were going to beat the Vikings," Gosselin told KCUR. "When (people) talk about the great defenses ever, they talk about the "'Steel Curtain,' the 1985 Bears, 2000 Ravens and 2002 Buccaneers. I put that Chiefs defense up against any of them."



Rick Gosselin, author of "The Team That History Forgot: The 1960s Kansas City Chiefs"

Rick Gosselin, The Team That History Forgot, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 21 at Rainy Day Books, 2706 West 53rd Street, Fairway, Kansas 66205.