Kansas City advocates say Afghan refugees ‘deserve respect’ as Trump halts asylum claims

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published December 9, 2025 at 4:00 PM CST
A woman sits inside a radio studio at a microphone. She is talking and gesturing with her left hand and holding a pen in the other.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Hilary Singer, executive director at Jewish Vocational Services, talks about the Trump administration's policies and what effect they are having on the refugee population in Kansas City.

The Trump administration plans to re-examine the cases of all refugees and humanitarian evacuees admitted during the Biden administration, after the shooting of two National Guard members. Advocates in Kansas City say they trust the past vetting, and criticized the “planned destruction” of the country’s refugee programs.

The suspect charged in the November shooting of two West Virginia National Guard members in Washington, D.C. was an Afghan national who was granted asylum this year.

The attack prompted President Donald Trump to issue sharp criticisms of Afghan refugees and humanitarian parolees, and order a pause to visa and asylum applications.

“It is really devastating to hear that we are taking a position that is unwelcoming to those folks,” said Hilary Singer, executive director of Jewish Vocational Services, which works to resettle refugees in the Kansas City area.

Singer said that the Trump administration has repeated anti-refugee rhetoric for years, and the AP reports that a plan to review all admitted refugee cases was in the works even before the National Guard shooting.

“The planned destruction of our humanitarian based immigration system occurred...well before that, not necessarily for security based reasons,” Singer said.

The U.S. only recently began admitting refugees again. Trump stopped foreign aid and the refugee resettlement program when he took office for his second term, hampering the ability of some agencies to support refugees already settled in the country.

Jewish Vocational Services
Refugees wait in the lobby to see their case manager at Jewish Vocational Services. The organization continues to have a steady flow of clients in spite of what executive director Hilary Singer says is an "unwelcoming" position from the U.S. government.

Jason Kander served alongside an Afghan interpreter while serving in the U.S. Army. Following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, he helped orchestrate the escape of more than 380 people whose lives were at risk as the Taliban regained control of the country.

Kander said it took years of rigorous vetting before the Afghans were admitted into the U.S.

He said he’s embarrassed and saddened by the actions of the Trump administration towards Afghan allies who risked their life in support of the U.S.

“These people served America in a way that is far more profound and meaningful than 99% of Americans, and they deserve respect,” Kander told KCUR’s Up To Date.

When troops deploy overseas, Kander said they rely on locals to translate and help guide them through the foreign territory.

As tension rises between the U.S. and Venezuela, Kander speculates another war could be on the horizon.

“If we do that, the very first soldier or Marine who sets foot in Venezuela will need to look for a Venezuelan national who can help them with language and help them with as a cultural guide, help them know which streets to go to,” Kander said. “And if we continue to treat Afghans the way we're treating them, then there will be no Venezuelans to do that.”

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
