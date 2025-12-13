Discovered in Kansas City, cabaret singer Marilyn Maye celebrates her 90th year in showbiz

Marilyn Maye has been performing for nine decades as a cabaret singer. She started performing at 7 years old, and by 15, she had her own radio show on KRNT.

Before fame found her, she spent 11 years in Kansas City singing in a trio at the Colony Steakhouse.

At the time, the restaurant only advertised its food. So Maye decided to promote her music on her own, by holding a private performance for airport cab drivers. After that, Maye told KCUR’s Up To Date, the drivers would know what to recommend to visitors wanting entertainment.

Beyond Kansas City, Maye appeared on “The Tonight Show” with Johnny Carson 76 times, more than any other singer or performer. She has released 34 singles and seven albums.

Now, at 97 years old, she is working on a new album to be released in 2026.

“Just getting together with that audience is my real reward,” Maye said. “When they come to hear you, and they react to the music, that's the best reward I can get.”

Reviewers of her most recent show call Maye a “nonstop whirlwind of talent.” Her upcoming performance for the Folly Theater’s “Holly Jolly Follyday” will be focused around the songs she sang on Carson’s show.

