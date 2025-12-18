Looking for a new movie or show? Kansas City critics share 2025 favorites and holiday watches

If you're stuck in the passenger seat for a long drive, or you’re fortunate enough to have extra time to lounge around during the holidays, a movie or television show might be a great way to decompress during the hustle and bustle.

KCUR’s Up To Date invited Lonita Cook, a creative producer and film critic; Mitch Brian, screen writer and former University of Missouri-Kansas City professor; and Diedre Backs, independent film producer, filmmaker and professor at the University of Kansas; to share their favorite films and TV series to watch right now.

Whether you’re in the mood for a holiday classic, or want to catch up on the buzziest spy thrillers and documentaries, these films and shows will match any mood.

Lonita Cook’s recommendations

“ Batman Returns ”

For those looking for a different style holiday-themed movie, Cook recommends her all-time favorite Christmas movie, “Batman Returns.” This 1992 sequel to “Batman” stars Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Michelle Pfeiffer and Christopher Walken. “It is an incredible show of corporate manipulation and greed under the bloody tinsel of holiday presents, perfectly personified by Christopher Walken,” Cook says.

“ In Your Dreams ”

A family-friendly animated feature on Netflix tells the story of kids trying to make their dream of a perfect family come true. Cook says “In Your Dreams,” directed by Alex Woo, feels like “The Neverending Story ” and “ Over the Moon ” — both nostalgic and fresh.

“ The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants ”

In theaters now, SpongeBob wakes up half a clam taller, giving him the social respect he’s been craving. But he learns that being large and in charge is less about size and more about attitude, leading him to go on a dangerous adventure to prove his heart and bravery. Cook says even people who don’t like the squeaky children’s character will enjoy this.

“ Jay Kelly ”

Director Noah Baubach, in collaboration with Emily Mortimer, creates the tale of celebrity Jay Kelly, played by George Clooney, reckoning with his decisions, fading star status and disappearing friendships. Kelly’s manager is played by Adam Sandler in what some say is his best performance since “ Uncut Gems .”

“ St. Denis Medical ”

An NBC medical series now in its second season — and streaming on Peacock and Hulu — that Cook says is the perfect blend of funny, sweet, rude, and sentimental. It focuses on a nurse who gives more to her job than she should, the hospital’s executive director who grapples with the boundary of professional distance and her desire to be liked, and the oldest ER doctor who thrives on competition and sarcasm.

“ Wizkid: Long Live Lagos ”

From the Bill Simmons Music Box series on HBO Max, this installment follows Nigerian rapper Wizkid from Lagos to London as he prepares for his historic performance at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Cook says for Wizkid fans, this one is a hit, but it’s also worth checking out the rest of the Music Box series.

“ High Potential ”

Cook says it’s rare to have a woman star in these consultant procedurals, but on the Hulu series “High Potential,” Kaitlin Olson stars as a flashy single mother with an ultra-extraordinary IQ and memory retrieval system. She helps LAPD Detective Karadec, played by Daniel Sunjata, solve puzzling police cases.

Mitch Brian’s recommendations

“ Eyes Wide Shut ”

In “Eyes Wide Shut,” Tom Cruise stars alongside his then-wife Nicole Kidman in a suspenseful dream-like odyssey lit by Christmas lights. This 1999 movie by Stanley Kubrick is the story of a struggling marriage, and like many holiday movies, the protagonist faces fantasy, grief and redemption. “It is filled with fascinating moments, and Nicole Kidman is great,” says Brian. “Her performance is definitely the performance of the film.” While this is technically holiday-themed, Brian does not recommend it as a family-friendly movie.

“ Eddington ”

Writer-director Ari Aster’s satire of a small New Mexico town falling apart during the early days of the 2020 COVID pandemic is Brian’s favorite movie of the year. This modern Western starring Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal and Emma Stone escalates through a series of conflicts between a mayor, sheriff and a town divided. Brian says Aster came up with the concept of a modern Western before the start of the pandemic, but the storyline was missing something. Once lockdowns began, the rest of the “Eddington” story snapped into focus.

“ One Battle After Another ”

Still in movie theaters and set to release on HBO December 19, “One Battle After Another” is the newest movie from iconic filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson, and stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor and Sean Penn. DiCaprio plays a paranoid washed-up revolutionary opposite of his nemesis played by Penn, an unhinged military man driven by revenge. DiCaprio, who wrecked his brain with drugs, is forced to confront his past when trying to find his kidnapped daughter, played by relative newcomer Chase Infiniti. Brian predicts the movie could land Penn an Oscar for his role as a “hilariously wrapped-too-tight military officer.”

“Black Bag ”

A spy thriller full of twists and turns that will keep viewers guessing how it will end. “Stephen Soderberg’s precise, elegant minimalist direction makes for a compelling spy thriller that is as much about marriage and trust as it is about double agents,” Brian says. Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender play a deeply devoted, husband and wife pair who are intelligence agents with a level of distrust.

“ Mr. Scorsese ”

Brian calls this Apple TV five-part series a “fascinating” documentary with candid interviews about the struggles, flaws and obsessions of American filmmaker and actor Martin Scorsese. “He's amazingly frank about the good choices and bad choices made, both as an artist and as a human being,” says Brian.

Deidre Backs’ recommendations

“ Scrooged ”

A classic holiday favorite, Bill Murray stars as a soulless high-power TV executive. This 1988 movie is an adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens. “Watching this film fills me with so much nostalgia and joy,” says Backs.

“ Nightmare Before Christmas: Sing Along ”

This holiday classic is coming back to the big screen at the Lawrence Art Center. The stop-motion animated movie, about Halloween’s Jack Skellington hijacking Christmas, is the concept of Tim Burton and directed by Henry Selick. But like any good holiday movie, redemption comes when Skellington sees his error and saves Santa Claus and Christmas. As a producer herself Backs says she’s fascinated to learn of the behind the scenes miracles that created such a beloved holiday film. “I was very surprised to learn that this film didn't have a script once they started shooting,” says Backs. “[Caroline Thompson] wrote the screenplay in two weeks, and the first draft was the only draft – which is unheard of, so it's quite an amazing story.”

“ Elf ”

A modern day Christmas favorite starring Will Ferrell as an elf raised in Santa’s workshop at the North Pole. In his quest to find his real father Ferrell’s character, Buddy, is thrust into a chaotic and fast-paced new life in New York City.

“ Hamnet ”

An emotional new movie about the death of William Shakespeare’s young son, “Hamnet” tells the story of isolation, grief and the strain that collapsed on the family. The movie, directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao, is an adaptation of Maggie O'Farrell's novel . Backs says this is a must-see in theaters.

“ Eternity ”

Elizabeth Olson stars beside Miles Teller and Callum Turner in a romantic comedy taking place after death. Olson’s character must quickly decide who to spend eternity with in the afterlife – her first husband, who made her a widow after being killed in the Korean War, or her most recent husband who died shortly after her.

“ Dust Bunny ”

“Dust Bunny" is a horror-action film in theaters now. Kansas City native David Dastmalchian is a supporting cast member in the movie about a young girl set on killing the monster under her bed. The young girl, played by Sophie Sloan, hires her neighbor to help complete the job.

“ Death by Lightning ”

A historical drama series on Netflix, “Death by Lightning” shows the lead-up to James Garfield’s presidency, and the man who killed him. “The cast is incredibly strong, most notably Michael Shannon as Garfield, they’re perpetually grimy and greasy,” says Backs. The series is an adaptation of Kansas City native Candice Mallard’s book “Destiny of the Republic.”

