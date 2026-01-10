5 Questions: Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson

Kansas City has no shortage of civic leaders, authors, artists and activists. Many are frequent guests on KCUR's Up To Date, where we catch up on their work and expertise.

But sometimes, we just want to have a casual conversation, so we ask them five questions, or maybe a few more.

Melesa Johnson is the first Black woman elected to lead the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office . She was born, raised, and still lives in the urban core of Kansas City.

She joined KCUR’s Up To Date for our series “5 Questions” to discuss a few things she enjoys outside of her job.

How do you feel about the current state of Kansas City?

“I love our community. I love Kansas City,” Johnson said.

While attending Columbia University in New York, she recalls people jokingly questioning if Kansas City had running water and electricity. She responded by sharing all the gems in the region, which has since grown.

“We're really on a main stage, and we have the tendency to punch above our weight. And I think that's really cool for a little Midwestern town like ours,” she said.

What are you watching?

“I'm supposed to be this super serious individual as prosecutor, but I'm not,” Johnson said.

Johnson says she enjoys the superhero genre and has recently been watching “ Peacemaker ” starring John Cena on HBO Max.

“It is just the perfect combination between like, 13-year-old boy humor and my wrestling fantasies, like back in the day when I just loved wrestling,” Johnson said. “But also, a lot of political commentary and discussions on kind of the state of the world as well.”

What are you reading?

Right now, Johnson is reading “ Dopamine Nation ,” which she says is about shifting our mindset from instant gratification to creating long-term sustainable success.

Johnson said she also enjoys reading Black history.

“It's a delicate balance when I get a chance to do leisurely reading, because it doesn't happen as much as I would like it to,” she said.

What are you listening to?

Johnson said ‘90s hip hop and R&B tops her music playlist. She recently saw R&B singers Brandy and Monica on their tour stop in Kansas City, and said she felt like a 12-year-old singing in her bedroom again.

The 1993 hit “ Keep Ya Head Up ” by Tupac Shakur is one of Johnson’s favorite songs. “It reminds me a lot about my childhood,” Johnson said.

Johnson said her mother played the song on her voicemail before track meets, as a reminder that she’d trained the best she could and to keep her head high.

Where do you like to eat?

Johnson said pizza is her favorite food, and The Combine is No. 1 on her list of places to eat in Kansas City.

However, a soup and sandwich combo from a new restaurant in town has made Johnson a frequent customer.

“Lately, I've been loving me some 1587,” Johnson said. “ 1587 Prime has this truffle grilled cheese and tomato bisque that is to die for.”

