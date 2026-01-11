A Lawrence author gives an inside look at 40 years of KU basketball history

Chelan David remembers his first University of Kansas basketball game at Allen Fieldhouse. It was 1992 and he was in 4th grade. Even though Kansas lost, David fell in love with everything about the Jayhawks team.

In his most recent book, “ Stories From the Phog: Forty Years of Kansas Basketball ,” David traces the last four decades of KU basketball history -- including stories about how a movie filmed at Allen Fieldhouse affected a presidential decision, the end of a 55-game Jayhawks winning streak, and more.

The KU basketball program has only had eight coaches in its more-than-125-year history, and David said he was able to interview all four living coaches.

In particular, Davids said he was thrilled to talk with Larry Brown , the coach who led the Jayhawks to win their first NCAA championship, and the only coach in history to win titles in both the NCAA and the NBA.

“To me, he's always been larger than life,” David told KCUR’s Up To Date.