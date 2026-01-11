© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

A Lawrence author gives an inside look at 40 years of KU basketball history

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published January 11, 2026 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
A man in a blue hooded sweatshirt, that reads "Kansas," poses with his arm around the shoulder of a woman wearing a blue shirt that reads "national champs 2022." The two are standing before the entry to a basketball arena below a sign saying "Pay heed, all who enter: Beware of 'The Phog.'"
Kylie David
/
Chelan David
Author Chelan David, left, released the new book “Stories From the Phog: Forty Years of Kansas Basketball."

In the new book “Stories From the Phog: Forty Years of Kansas Basketball,” Lawrence native and author Chelan David examines the history, traditions, failures and successes of the Jayhawks through the perspective of fans, coaching staff and players.

Chelan David remembers his first University of Kansas basketball game at Allen Fieldhouse. It was 1992 and he was in 4th grade. Even though Kansas lost, David fell in love with everything about the Jayhawks team.

In his most recent book, “Stories From the Phog: Forty Years of Kansas Basketball,” David traces the last four decades of KU basketball history -- including stories about how a movie filmed at Allen Fieldhouse affected a presidential decision, the end of a 55-game Jayhawks winning streak, and more.

The KU basketball program has only had eight coaches in its more-than-125-year history, and David said he was able to interview all four living coaches.

In particular, Davids said he was thrilled to talk with Larry Brown, the coach who led the Jayhawks to win their first NCAA championship, and the only coach in history to win titles in both the NCAA and the NBA.

“To me, he's always been larger than life,” David told KCUR’s Up To Date.

Chelan David speaks about “Stories From the Phog: Forty Years of Kansas Basketball” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 11 at the Kansas City Public Library’s Central Branch, Helzberg Auditorium, 14 West 10th St., Kansas City, Missouri 64105. RSVP here.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastKUKU BasketballKU AthleticsLawrenceKansasBill SelfRoy Williams
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR