Up To Date

This Kansas City actor scored a role in the new film 'Dead Man's Wire'

By Steve Kraske,
Ellen Beshuk
Published January 23, 2026 at 3:00 PM CST
A man inside a radio studio sits behind a microphone talking and gesturing with his right hand.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Michael Ashcraft talks on KCUR's Up To Date on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2026. He has a supporting role in the new big-screen release "Dead Man's Wire."

Michael Ashcraft started his acting career at Hallmark and worked his way to on-screen productions. Most recently he played George Martz, a county prosecutor, in the film "Dead Man's Wire," which premiered Jan. 16, 2026.

As a voice actor, Michael Ashcraft recorded promotional material for Hallmark that was sent out on VHS tapes. From there, he has played several animated character and on-screen roles, culminating in his most recent part in the Gus Van Sant "Dead Man’s Wire."

This movie, which tells the true story of a hostage situation that took place in the 1970s, features well-known actors like Al Pacino, Cary Elswes and Bill Skarsgård.

“I do a lot of things locally that are corporate videos, a lot of independent films around here, but this is the biggest thing I've ever been a part of," Ashcraft told KCUR's Up To Date. "It’s just humbling to be in the same film as these really stellar actors.”

Dead Man’s Wire will be in theaters through Jan. 28. Get tickets here.

