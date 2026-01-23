This Kansas City actor scored a role in the new film 'Dead Man's Wire'

As a voice actor, Michael Ashcraft recorded promotional material for Hallmark that was sent out on VHS tapes. From there, he has played several animated character and on-screen roles, culminating in his most recent part in the Gus Van Sant "Dead Man’s Wire."

This movie, which tells the true story of a hostage situation that took place in the 1970s, features well-known actors like Al Pacino, Cary Elswes and Bill Skarsgård.

“I do a lot of things locally that are corporate videos, a lot of independent films around here, but this is the biggest thing I've ever been a part of," Ashcraft told KCUR's Up To Date. "It’s just humbling to be in the same film as these really stellar actors.”