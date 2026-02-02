© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

NPR's David Folkenflik: The media faces 'extraordinary pressure' in this national moment

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published February 2, 2026 at 5:05 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
David Folkenflik covers the media for NPR.
Liz Linder
/
NPR
David Folkenflik covers the media for NPR.

NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss the state of American journalism ahead of his visit to Kansas City.

One beat in American journalism that just seems to keep on giving is covering the media itself.

That's what NPR’s David Folkenflik has been doing for more than 20 years. These days, that means stories on President Donald Trump’s ongoing criticism of the media, the travails at CBS News and how U.S. news outlets have covered ongoing ICE raids.

Meanwhile, Folkenflik is tasked with covering the challenges facing NPR itself, in the wake of government funding cuts.

Ahead of his upcoming visit with KCUR members and staff in Kansas City, Folkenflik told KCUR's Up To Date he believes the media is facing extraordinary pressure from the government it covers — "intentionally brought to try to distract, to dissuade, to intimidate it from doing the job of shining a light, holding power to account and to do its job," Folkenflik said.

"There are a lot of reporters who have worked very hard, a lot of news outlets who have engaged in good faith, in trying to do just that at the same time," he said. "This isn't happening in a vacuum. It's happening at a time where trust in media, as in all major institutions, has plummeted."

Tags
Up To Date Podcastmediajournalismpublic radio
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR