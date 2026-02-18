© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Kansas City expert warns that AI cannot replace human connection: 'There is no depth there'

By Steve Kraske,
Ellen Beshuk
Published February 18, 2026 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
A person looks at their phone
Jenny Kane
/
AP
Chatbots are often free and available 24/7

While artificial intelligence can automate some tasks, users should be cautious when looking to chatbots for social connection or mental health advice, a Kansas City University psychology professor says.

Gen Z and Millennials are reportedly using generative AI more than any other age group, and a growing amount of people are turning to chatbots for advice, reassurance, and friendship.

Dr. Sarah Getch, a program director and associate professor of Health Service Psychology at Kansas City University, said chatbots like ChatGPT and Character.ai prioritize the user continuing the chat rather than saying what is most helpful — or even factual.

“When you're engaging with generative AI, the extent to which you can feel deeply connected to this thing is really limited, because there is no depth there,” Getch told KCUR’s Up to Date. “It is really all of our flaws and vulnerabilities as humans that allow us to create social connection, and that's just not possible with ChatGPT.”

While Getch does not recommend AI software for social connection, she said they can be useful when analyzing large amounts of information and automating some administrative tasks.

It is always important to remember, Getch said, that many chatbots are collecting data and exist to generate profit.

Tags
Up To Date artificial intelligencepsychologyKansas CitytherapydataTalk Show
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Ellen Beshuk
Ellen Beshuk is the 2025-2026 intern for Up To Date. Email her at ebeshuk@kcur.org
See stories by Ellen Beshuk
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR