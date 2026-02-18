Kansas City expert warns that AI cannot replace human connection: 'There is no depth there'

Gen Z and Millennials are reportedly using generative AI more than any other age group, and a growing amount of people are turning to chatbots for advice, reassurance, and friendship.

Dr. Sarah Getch, a program director and associate professor of Health Service Psychology at Kansas City University, said chatbots like ChatGPT and Character.ai prioritize the user continuing the chat rather than saying what is most helpful — or even factual.

“When you're engaging with generative AI, the extent to which you can feel deeply connected to this thing is really limited, because there is no depth there,” Getch told KCUR’s Up to Date. “It is really all of our flaws and vulnerabilities as humans that allow us to create social connection, and that's just not possible with ChatGPT.”

While Getch does not recommend AI software for social connection, she said they can be useful when analyzing large amounts of information and automating some administrative tasks.

It is always important to remember, Getch said, that many chatbots are collecting data and exist to generate profit.

