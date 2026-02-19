© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
Could restricting alcohol sales in targeted areas lower crime? One business owner says no

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published February 19, 2026 at 4:00 AM CST
Vehicles in a parking lot in front of a a convenience store.
A proposed alcohol ordinance, if passed, will restrict The Top Spot Convenience Store for selling certain small beer and alcohol products.

An ordinance set to go before the Kansas City Council would ban small and individual bottles of alcohol and malt beverages to help lower crime in targeted areas of the city. The owner of one convenience store says limiting sales only hurts his business and customers.

Last year, the city reported more than 21,000 calls to the Prospect Avenue corridor, including homicides and non-fatal shootings.

The area is one target of an ordinance city council is considering that would restrict gas stations, convenience stores and liquor stores in designated high-crime areas from selling individually-sold malt liquors. That would include single serving-size beer, shooter size liquor bottles and half pints.

Frank Fazzino owns The Top Spot Convenience Store on 27th and Brooklyn Ave. He told KCUR’s Up To Date the proposed restrictions won’t reduce crime.

“It just won't change unless people start being prosecuted for loitering and public drunkenness and public intoxication,” Fazzino said.

Fazzino said he has good customers and doesn’t struggle with criminal activity and loitering. He fears alcohol sales restrictions could put him out of business.

Charles Whitley, 78, said he’s lived in the area since he was a teen and gets coffee at The Top Spot every morning. He disagrees with the proposed ban.

“I know the area,” Whitley said. “The people that do that stuff, they go down in the park, and that's where they hang out … You know, they do all kind of crime down there.”

Whitley wants police to take action in the nuisance areas.

  • Frank Fazzino, owner, The Top Spot Convenience Store
  • Charles Whitley, community member and customer
