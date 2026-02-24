© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Will Sharice Davids run to represent Kansas in the U.S. Senate? She’s not ruling it out

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published February 24, 2026 at 4:00 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids speaks at a convention center in Overland Park, Kansas, on election night in Nov. 2024.
Zane Irwin
/
Kansas News Service
Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids speaks at a convention center in Overland Park, Kansas, on election night in Nov. 2024.

Davids has represented Kansas’ 3rd District in Congress, which includes all of Johnson County and part of Wyandotte County, since 2019. But with Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall up for reelection this year, she’s openly considering a run.

Kansas Republicans have said they don’t have the votes to redraw the state’s congressional districts this year. Redistricting would have likely targeted the Kansas City-area seat of Rep. Sharice Davids, the state’s only Democrat in Congress.

Even still, Davids, who has represented Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Congress since 2019, isn’t ruling out a run for higher office.

“Until it is very clear that they are not going to do the mid-decade redistricting, I'm going to keep all my options on the table,” Davids told KCUR’s Up To Date.

Davids recently toured cities outside the 3rd District, and has openly entertained a run against Sen. Roger Marshall, a Republican who is up for reelection in November.

Still, Davids emphasized her commitment to her district.

“I'm not taking anything for granted, but I am perfectly happy to continue focusing on the job that I have right now,” Davids said.

Davids joined KCUR’s Up To Date to discuss the recent Supreme Court ruling against President Donald Trump’s tariff policies, and more.

  • Rep. Sharice Davids, Kansas' 3rd District
Tags
Up To Date PodcastSharice DavidsCongressU.S. SenateredistrictingKansas RedistrictingKansas' 3rd DistrictKansas elections 2026Kansas
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
We're in this together, Kansas City
KCUR is here for Kansas City, because Kansas City is here for KCUR.

Your support makes KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling that connects our community. You can make sure the future of local journalism is strong.
Defend KCUR