Will Sharice Davids run to represent Kansas in the U.S. Senate? She’s not ruling it out

Kansas Republicans have said they don’t have the votes to redraw the state’s congressional districts this year. Redistricting would have likely targeted the Kansas City-area seat of Rep. Sharice Davids, the state’s only Democrat in Congress.

Even still, Davids, who has represented Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Congress since 2019, isn’t ruling out a run for higher office.

“Until it is very clear that they are not going to do the mid-decade redistricting, I'm going to keep all my options on the table,” Davids told KCUR’s Up To Date.

Davids recently toured cities outside the 3rd District , and has openly entertained a run against Sen. Roger Marshall, a Republican who is up for reelection in November.

Still, Davids emphasized her commitment to her district.

“I'm not taking anything for granted, but I am perfectly happy to continue focusing on the job that I have right now,” Davids said.

Davids joined KCUR’s Up To Date to discuss the recent Supreme Court ruling against President Donald Trump’s tariff policies, and more.

